Want to Ride a Motorcycle But Aren’t Quite Sure Where to Start? That’s Where RIDE Day Comes In
The following press release is from the Motorcycle Safety Foundation:
Do you want to ride a motorcycle? But aren’t quite sure where to start? That’s where RIDE Day comes in.
RIDE Day MOTO Intros give the moto-curious a real first taste of riding in a controlled, low-stress environment built specifically for learning.
Best of all, it’s free.
The motorcycle, helmet, and gloves are provided. Participants only need to arrive with long sleeves, long pants, and over-the-ankle footwear — and a little curiosity. Motorcycle Safety Foundation-certified RiderCoaches guide each participant through the basics of motorcycle controls, balance, and operation before they ever twist the throttle.
Already ride? Depending on the location, some RIDE Day events may also offer a SKILLS Check, giving current riders the chance to practice on their own motorcycle and get feedback from an MSF-certified RiderCoach. Check with the provider for local event details and offerings.
For many people, the hardest part is simply finding a place to begin. RIDE Day offers a welcoming first step close to home, with the guidance and equipment needed to get a feel for riding in the right environment.
Whether riding has been on your mind for years or has only recently sparked your interest, RIDE Day makes it easy to take that first step.
ABOUT THE MOTORCYCLE SAFETY FOUNDATION
The Motorcycle Safety Foundation is the world’s leading authority on motorcyclist safety, setting the standard for rider training and education. MSF partners with federal and state agencies, the U.S. military, and industry leaders to deliver comprehensive, research-based training curricula for riders of every skill level. MSF supports a nationwide network of nearly 2,000 training sites and 7,000 certified coaches. Since 1973, MSF has trained more than 13 million riders. The not-for-profit organization is supported by these leading manufacturers: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Polaris Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For more information and to enroll in a course, visit MSF-USA.org. Keep up with MSF’s latest updates on Instagram and Facebook.