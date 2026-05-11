The following press release is from the Motorcycle Safety Foundation:

Do you want to ride a motorcycle? But aren’t quite sure where to start? That’s where RIDE Day comes in.

RIDE Day MOTO Intros give the moto-curious a real first taste of riding in a controlled, low-stress environment built specifically for learning.

Best of all, it’s free.

The motorcycle, helmet, and gloves are provided. Participants only need to arrive with long sleeves, long pants, and over-the-ankle footwear — and a little curiosity. Motorcycle Safety Foundation-certified RiderCoaches guide each participant through the basics of motorcycle controls, balance, and operation before they ever twist the throttle.

Already ride? Depending on the location, some RIDE Day events may also offer a SKILLS Check, giving current riders the chance to practice on their own motorcycle and get feedback from an MSF-certified RiderCoach. Check with the provider for local event details and offerings.

For many people, the hardest part is simply finding a place to begin. RIDE Day offers a welcoming first step close to home, with the guidance and equipment needed to get a feel for riding in the right environment.

Whether riding has been on your mind for years or has only recently sparked your interest, RIDE Day makes it easy to take that first step.