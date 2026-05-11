Moose Offroad Introduces Two-Stroke Oil

The following press release is from Moose Offroad:

Moose Offroad is proud to introduce its premium 2-stroke synthetic engine oil, engineered to deliver superior protection, performance, and reliability for modern high-revving engines.

Developed using advanced full-synthetic base oils and cutting-edge additive technology, Moose Offroad’s 2-stroke oil is formulated to withstand extreme operating conditions while maintaining optimal lubrication. The oil is produced in collaboration with one of Europe’s most respected lubricant manufacturers, in the same state-of-the-art facility responsible for some of the industry’s most recognized premium 2T oils. As a result, it reflects identical quality controls, advanced blending technology, and rigorous testing standards.

Safety Data Sheets indicate a flash point of 210°F, with viscosity and specific density values that meet OEM specifications for both premix and oil-injection systems.

By leveraging world-class manufacturing expertise and proven formulation processes, Moose Offroad delivers a product that aligns closely with the benchmark standards of leading premium 2T oils, now available under the Moose Offroad brand.

Moose Offroad’s oil meets or exceeds JASO MA2 and FD industry performance standards, ensuring reliable operation and extended engine life even in the most demanding riding environments.

MSRP: $17.79

Head on over to your local dealer or www.moose-offroad.com to check it out.