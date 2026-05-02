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Heartbeat Hot Sauce NanoXtreme Yamaha Unveils Retro Livery and New Partnership Ahead of Denver SX

May 2, 2026, 10:00am
Heartbeat Hot Sauce NanoXtreme Yamaha Unveils Retro Livery and New Partnership Ahead of Denver SX
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The following press release is from Team Solitaire:

Heartbeat Hot Sauce NanoXtreme Yamaha Unveils Retro Livery and New Partnership Ahead of Denver Supercross
Team returns to racing with Cole Thompson and Robbie Wageman for 250 West restart at Empower Field

You saw it first when Star Racing Yamaha debuted its 70th Anniversary livery earlier this year in Daytona. Now, with support from Alias, SSI, GUTS Racing, and Arai, Heartbeat Hot Sauce NanoXtreme Yamaha is debuting its take on the legendary red-and-white Yamaha look in the mile-high city on Saturday night.

The team will showcase the retro-inspired design as the 250 West Supercross series resumes at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, with both Cole Thompson and Robbie Wageman returning to 250 competition for the Yamaha-supported privateer effort.

  • Courtesy of Ayala Media
  • Courtesy of Ayala Media

New Era: Partnership with Michael’s Reno Powersports

The debut of the retro livery also marks an announcement for the team, as they forge a new partnership with Michael’s Reno Powersports, a longtime Northern Nevada dealership.

Founded in 1981 as Michael’s Cycle Works by Mike Gerow, the dealership has grown into one of the region’s largest powersports retailers, representing a wide range of segments including marine, UTV, snow, and motocross.

“Bikes and racing have been in my blood for as long as I can remember, I just can’t stay away,” said Mike Gerow. “Building and collecting retro bikes is one of my favorite pastimes, so getting involved right as the team runs one of my favorite looks is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to these final rounds and then getting a jump on 2027 prep.”

While the partnership is expected to extend through 2026 and 2027, both sides see long-term potential.

“Every time I talk to Mike, I’m reminded how special this sport is,” said team owner Chris Elliott. “You can’t walk into his shop or meet his team without feeling their passion for motocross. Being local, I’ve seen firsthand how Michael’s Reno Powersports has shaped Northern Nevada’s motocross community, and I’m excited to bring Mike and his family along with us at this level.”

  • Courtesy of Ayala Media
  • Courtesy of Ayala Media
  • Courtesy of Ayala Media

This weekend marks the team’s first Supercross appearance since Glendale, but the break has been anything but quiet.

Instead of competing in Seattle, the team shifted focus to the AMA FIM North America Arenacross Championship, where:

The team also recently competed in both the 125cc and 250cc classes at the 2-Stroke World Championships, building two retro-inspired YZs to acknowledge where the team began and continuing a packed and competitive schedule.

To learn more about Michael’s Reno Powersports, visit www.michaelsreno.com.

For updates, behind-the-scenes content, and race coverage from Heartbeat Hot Sauce | NanoXtreme Yamaha, follow @teamsolitaireSX on all platforms.

Images Courtesy of Ayala Media

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