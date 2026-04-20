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Watch: MXGP of Trentino Video Highlights

April 20, 2026, 10:00am
Trentino, Italy MXGP of Trentino (Italy)FIM Motocross World Championship

Over the weekend, the fifth round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place in Italy. In MX2, Red Bull KTM's Sacha Coenen took the overall win with 1-1 finishes. Simon Längenfelder finished sixth overall but still leads the championship.

In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings took the overall win with 1-2 finishes. Lucas Coenen finished 12-3 for seventh overall. However, he still leads the standings.

View the results and championship standings below.

MXGP of Trentino Results

MXGP

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2

April 19, 2026
Pietramurata
Trentino, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 3 - 2 Triumph
3 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 2 - 7 Kawasaki
4 Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 6 - 4 KTM
5 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 5 - 5 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGP

April 19, 2026
Pietramurata
Trentino, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 2 Honda
2 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 4 - 1 Yamaha
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 3 - 6 Honda
4 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 7 - 4 Husqvarna
5 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 5 - 5 Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 244
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 241
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 204
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 202
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 185
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 231
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 227
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 206
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 198
5Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 191
Full Standings
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