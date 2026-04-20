Watch: MXGP of Trentino Video Highlights
April 20, 2026, 10:00am
Over the weekend, the fifth round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place in Italy. In MX2, Red Bull KTM's Sacha Coenen took the overall win with 1-1 finishes. Simon Längenfelder finished sixth overall but still leads the championship.
In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings took the overall win with 1-2 finishes. Lucas Coenen finished 12-3 for seventh overall. However, he still leads the standings.
View the results and championship standings below.
MXGP of Trentino Results
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2April 19, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Guillem Farres
|3 - 2
|Triumph
|3
|Mathis Valin
|2 - 7
|Kawasaki
|4
|Julius Mikula
|6 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|5 - 5
|Yamaha
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGPApril 19, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Tim Gajser
|4 - 1
|Yamaha
|3
|Tom Vialle
|3 - 6
|Honda
|4
|Kay de Wolf
|7 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|5 - 5
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|244
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|241
|3
|Guillem Farres
|204
|4
|Liam Everts
|202
|5
|Camden McLellan
|185
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|231
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|227
|3
|Tom Vialle
|206
|4
|Tim Gajser
|198
|5
|Romain Febvre
|191