Late in the first 450SX Group A first qualifying session, Eli Tomac had a crash in the whoops that brought the session to a halt with a red flag.

Tomac put down a 46.121, which sat second in the session to Cooper Webb's 46.017 when the Colorado native crashed hard in the whoops. He got sideways and looked to hit the top of a whoop with his right shoulder. Tomac was slow to get up and just sat as he was talking to the Alpinestars medical crew as the session was brought to a halt. The Colorado native was helped to his feet. He walked over and got onto the back of the medical cart, sitting up as his mechanic Jade Dungey rode his bike off through the tunnel.

The session resumed but it was Webb’s time that stood as the top time. Tomac’s time was still second. Roczen, Hunter Lawrence, and Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five.