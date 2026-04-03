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Weege Show: St. Louis Showdown Preview with Kitchen and Romano

April 3, 2026, 11:00pm
Weege Show: St. Louis Showdown Preview with Kitchen and Romano
St. Louis, MO St. LouisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Will the racing Gods pay Eli Tomac back? St. Louis will prove ultra-critical in the battle for the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, as Eli again holds the points lead with Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen lurking. Plus, another 250 East/West Showdown. Remember Levi Kitchen leading the last one then fading with a bad back? Can he be better this time? Jason Weigandt chats with him and his new teammate Nick Romano (who debuted at the last Showdown two weeks ago) to find out.

The Weege Preview Show is presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. Watch Lawrence and Jo Shimoda in action on their factory bikes this weekend. Can they win? 

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