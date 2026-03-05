Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Kawasaki Welcomes Ryan Villopoto Back to Brand with New Deal

March 5, 2026, 4:25pm
Ryan Villopoto is back with the brands he won all his professional titles with, as Kawasaki and Thor announced new deals in a welcome back post. Also, Yamaha, which hired Villopoto as a BluCru ambassador in 2018, thanked him for his efforts.

No details were announced but we can guess that Villopoto is taking an ambassador role with Kawasaki. Don't expect him to line up for a professional supercross race anytime soon. That would be wild, though! Also...maybe we'll see him on that long-awaited Kawasaki two-stroke whenever that comes out?

You can check out the social posts from all the brands below.

Villopoto taking the 2012 Indy Supercross on his Monster Energy Kawasaki.
Villopoto taking the 2012 Indy Supercross on his Monster Energy Kawasaki. Andrew Fredrickson
Villopoto en route to clinching the 2014 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Villopoto en route to clinching the 2014 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Racer X Archives

Main Image by Simon Cudby

