Round 9 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the second Triple Crown event of the year. I’ve long said that Indy is a very underrated city. Back when I first visited in the late ‘90s, this wasn’t the case. City planners have done a great job of revitalizing downtown into one of the more vibrant environments of the year. Once a seemingly dying industrial town has transformed into a fun place to visit, especially on a race weekend. With weather somehow pushing into the 60’s and 70’s, we are going to get a good one!
The start is a long one, spanning nearly the entire length of the stadium. Bending into a right hander at top speed will be tricky, too. Riders will need that rear brake more than they would on a short chute. The upside of the longer start is two-fold: the outside gates have more of an opportunity to overcome with more distance to cover (changes the geometry). Also, the longer distance gives riders room to maneuver and create distance versus the short starts where everyone is locked arm-in-arm (like Cole Davies and Seth Hammaker in Arlington).
The first rhythm section spans the visitor sideline of Lucas Oil Stadium and has a few options. The biggest variable is the first jump. If it’s built in a manner that riders can get the lift to triple from it, they could then go 3-3-3-1. With this jump being in the first corner, there is a real chance that it’s a bit smaller and riders are forced to go 2-3-3-2 instead. If it’s very small, they could wheelie it and go 3-3-3 into the next corner. Lots of options but it all depends on how that first jump is constructed.
The end of the rhythm is met with a netted 180 right and ideally, a triple-onto-tabletop and hop off, followed by a standard supercross triple. Many of the 250’s will be forced to double and then tabletop to single. This secondary option will be much slower so this could be a litmus test for the tiers.
A 180 left slingshots riders back alongside and into a whoops section. Indy whoops are typically rutty and ever-changing. Last year, Cole Davies was making up a lot of time by being able to blitz while others couldn’t. Watch for that factor this year, too. Most will end up jumping by main event time but riders like Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen will want to blitz while Cooper Webb will want to jump.
A small double at the end of the whoops leads into a fast 90 right hander and across the mechanics’ area. An up and over stairstep obstacle will lead riders into a 3-3 and into the corner. Trying to get over the taller jumps is key here. Taking off from five footers is always sub optimal unless a quad is in play.
A 180 right leads into the finish line jump, followed by an immediate left hander onto the start straight. The inside line will dominate this post-finish corner as it bends back to the left afterwards.
Instead of following the first corner to the right, riders will exit to the left and hit a few “carrot jumps” before a tight right hander. There will be three ways to execute the next section but two will dominate. The first is to go outside and use the berm to execute a triple and be done with it. The second is to go inside and roll-double, protecting the inside and still landing on the third obstacle and accelerating. The last option is going outside for a 2-1. Don’t do this, guys. If you go outside, it’s triple or nothing. General rule of thumb is always utilizing the inside unless the outside line gives an undeniable reason for use.
Riders swing back into the first corner and into lap two.
Who’s Hot
Seth Hammaker snagged his first ever Daytona win and really owned the main event from start to finish. It’s very difficult not to be a Seth fan.
Cole Davies is likely unhappy with a 5-2 start, but this Indy round was a good one for him last year, all things considered. I think this will be the breakout weekend.
Pierce Brown showed staying power with a podium in Daytona. Backing up that win was a big milestone.
Eli Tomac has eight Daytona premier class wins. Eight!
Hunter Lawrence retained the red plate with a runner-up spot. He was visually frustrated with the loss, but he is having an incredible season.
Ken Roczen was able to keep Cooper Webb behind him which has been problematic career wise. If he and Webb want to stay in this title fight, Indy is a must win or at least be productive points wise.
Joey Savatgy’s fifth place is just another sign of how good he has been in 2026.
Garrett Marchbanks had a good race! This one was way, way overdue but good job to the 36.
Who’s Not
Nate Thrasher has some work to do after 11-7 scores to start the East Division.
Drew Adams was having a breakout day until his big crash left him with a broken thumb.
Jalek Swoll suffered a crash at the opener and then got docked two positions in Daytona for his troubles. Tough start.
Jordon Smith is fighting through comeback woes. He is likely back earlier than preferable and it’s showing.
Bold Predictions
Eli Tomac sinks his teeth into the Indy Triple Crown event, taking another bite out of Hunter’s points lead.
Riders use St. Elmo’s cocktail sauce on the starting line instead of smelling salts.
Haiden Deegan posts cryptic videos about becoming the starting QB of the Indianapolis Colts.