10 Things We Learned at Daytona SX

2: Hammaker’s Gritty Win

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker fought through some adversity to take home his first win of the season in Daytona. In the second qualifying session, Hammaker had a huge crash in one of the fastest sections of the track, slamming into the face of one of the wall jumps. He was slow to get up but eventually rode off and back to the pits because his bike was mangled. On the PulpMX Show Seth admitted that he was sore from the crash, but that it ended up lighting a little fire under him that helped him lock in for the night show. He led every lap of the main event and looks to carry the momentum into Indianapolis; the race that kicked off his near championship run in 2025.

3: Anderson Out

News broke on race-day morning that Twisted Tea Suzuki’s Jason Anderson would miss the Daytona Supercross due to “ongoing medical issues.” That's legitimate, as some riders that ride with him during the week in Florida have mentioned Anderson has had issues handling a normal riding and training load. Then on Sunday, a mugshot of Anderson from December got leaked, which lit up social media. HEP later announced that Anderson would be out for the foreseeable future and Anderson himself released a statement saying, “I take full responsibility for my actions, and I am truly sorry for the hurt they have caused my wife and family.” As the story has developed, we have learned that the charges were dropped, and Anderson does have those legitimate health issues dating back to last year. When will he return to the track?

4: Deacon Denno Gets Triumph a Win

Thus far, 2026 has been a year the Triumph Factory team would like to forget. Austin Forkner, who got a late call up to debut their 450, is currently out with injury with only two main event finishes to his credit. Jordon Smith returned from shoulder surgery and began his 450-career in Arlington but has struggled to keep it on two wheels. In the 250 division, they went riderless in 250SX West and Jalek Swoll has struggled in the two races in the 250SX East Division. Triumph’s amateur rider Deacon Denno has been the one bright spot for the team. After getting passed early in the SMX Next main event by Team Green Kawasaki’s Kade Johnson, Denno was able to capitalize on a series of mistakes by Johnson and take off with a comfortable win. Triumph has been in a bit of a lull as of late, but maybe the future is bright?