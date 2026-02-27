The eighth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, February 28, as Daytona International Speedway hosts the Daytona Supercross.
Check out how to watch the Daytona SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Daytona for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for the Saturday: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Daytona also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series starts this weekend at the Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida. The Wild Boar Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Daytona56th Daytona SX and SMX Next Qualifying Round
Saturday, February 28
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
Wild BoarSaturday, February 28
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Daytona250SX East
56th Daytona SX and SMX Next Qualifying Round
Saturday, February 28
Local Time () Track Time (EST) Saturday 12:17pm – 12:25pm 12:17pm – 12:25pm SMX Next Free Practice 12:30pm – 12:42pm 12:30pm – 12:42pm 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:47pm – 12:59pm 12:47pm – 12:59pm 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:04pm – 1:16pm 1:04pm – 1:16pm 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:21pm – 1:33pm 1:21pm – 1:33pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:38pm – 1:50pm 1:38pm – 1:50pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:55pm – 2:07pm 1:55pm – 2:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 2:07pm – 2:17pm 2:07pm – 2:17pm Promoter Track Walk #1 2:17pm – 2:58pm 2:17pm – 2:58pm Track Maintenance 2:58pm – 3:10pm 2:58pm – 3:10pm SMX Next Qualifying 3:15pm – 3:27pm 3:15pm – 3:27pm 250 Group C Qualifying 3:32pm – 3:44pm 3:32pm – 3:44pm 250 Group B Qualifying 3:49pm – 4:01pm 3:49pm – 4:01pm 250 Group A Qualifying 4:06pm – 4:18pm 4:06pm – 4:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying 4:23pm – 4:35pm 4:23pm – 4:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying 4:40pm – 4:52pm 4:40pm – 4:52pm 450 Group C Qualifying 4:57pm – 5:09pm 4:57pm – 5:09pm SMX Next Qualifying 5:09pm – 5:19pm 5:09pm – 5:19pm Promoter Track Walk #2 5:19pm – 5:29pm 5:19pm – 5:29pm Promoter Track Walk #3 5:29pm – 6:15pm 5:29pm – 6:15pm Track Maintenance 6:30pm – 7:06pm 6:30pm – 7:06pm Opening Ceremonies 7:06pm – 7:14pm 7:06pm – 7:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 7:20pm – 7:28pm 7:20pm – 7:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 7:34pm – 7:42pm 7:34pm – 7:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 7:48pm – 7:56pm 7:48pm – 7:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 7:56pm – 8:03pm 7:56pm – 8:03pm Track Maintenance 8:03pm – 8:06pm 8:03pm – 8:06pm SMX Next Sighting Lap 8:08pm – 8:18pm 8:08pm – 8:18pm SMX Next Main Event – 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders 8:18pm – 8:23pm 8:18pm – 8:23pm SMX Next Victory Circle 8:23pm – 8:30pm 8:23pm – 8:30pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 8:34pm – 8:41pm 8:34pm – 8:41pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 8:41pm – 8:50pm 8:41pm – 8:50pm Track Maintenance 8:50pm – 8:53pm 8:50pm – 8:53pm 250 Sighting Lap 8:55pm – 9:12pm 8:55pm – 9:12pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 9:12pm – 9:19pm 9:12pm – 9:19pm 250 Victory Circle 9:19pm – 9:24pm 9:19pm – 9:24pm Track Maintenance 9:24pm – 9:27pm 9:24pm – 9:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 9:29pm – 9:51pm 9:29pm – 9:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 9:51pm – 10:00pm 9:51pm – 10:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to Daytona Beach, Florida (Eastern time).
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Friday, February 27, 2026
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, February, 28, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
- 7:00pmS upercross Watch Party: Daytona SX
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, March 1, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona Supercross
Daytona Supercross Race Center
Daytona Supercross Injury Report
Daytona Supercross Entry Lists
Daytona - SMX Next Provisional Entry ListFebruary 28, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Jeremy Fappani
|Scottsdale, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|22
|Jayce Wolf
|Franklin, WI
|Kawasaki KX250
|24
|Owen Covell
|Plymouth, MA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Daytona - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListFebruary 28, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|22
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|35
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
General
Wild Boar GNCC
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona International Speedway
Address: 1801 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida
Track Address: 440 County Rd 310 Palatka FL 32177
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Check out the track layout for round eight.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
2026 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|25
|2
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|22
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|20
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|18
|5
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|149
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|145
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|133
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|131
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|122
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|30
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|25
|3
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|21
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|18
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|16
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|30
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|25
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|21
|4
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|18
|5
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|16
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|30
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|25
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|21
|4
|Ellie L Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|18
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|16