The eighth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, February 28, as Daytona International Speedway hosts the Daytona Supercross.

Check out how to watch the Daytona SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Daytona for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Saturday: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Daytona also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series starts this weekend at the Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida. The Wild Boar Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

