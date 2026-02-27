First Time in a Long Time

Pierce Brown is a top shelf talent, but after not racing since last year’s season opener, where he sustained a broken T5 vertebrae (unless you count eight laps at Ironman), not a lot of folks were calling him to win in Arlington. Well, Brown showed his racing muscle hasn’t atrophied one bit when he took the win on Saturday night. It was his first 250SX win too, which is especially impressive. Now that he’s got that first one out of the way, will he follow it up with another in Daytona? -Hansel

Impetuous Youth

What could have been an amazing opening night for Cole Davies quickly turned into a salvage effort after the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider got a little too excited on the start of the 250SX main event, pushing too deep into turn one and triggering a pileup. He rebounded well and showed incredible speed, especially in the whoops, and was able to charge back up to fifth. Hopefully he avoids any first turn carnage in Daytona so we can see how he stacks up at the front. -Hansel

Opening Act

Dax Bennick is very good at 250SX season openers. In fact, he’s podiumed in all three of the ones he’s been in! He was third in Detroit in 2024, his first pro 250SX race, and last year at the 250SX east opener in Tampa he took second, only to crash during the following week and sustain a concussion. This year he was back on the box yet again, scoring third in Arlington. Will this be the year he keeps the magic going at the second round? -Hansel