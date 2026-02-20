Video: Arlington Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage
February 20, 2026, 4:40pm
6D Helmets presents your First Look at AT&T Stadium for the Arlington Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round seven of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This is the first round of the 250SX East Division Championship, so we have a whole field of all-new faces in 250SX!
Riders featured include: Eli Tomac, Marshal Weltin, Caden Dudney, Jalek Swoll, Jo Shimoda, Drew Adams, Seth Hammaker, Jordon Smith, Cole Davies, and Luke Clout.
Edit and Film: Tom Journet
6D Helmets
Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.
