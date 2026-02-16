Christian Craig appears to have a hand injury after the collision between him and Jason Anderson off the start of the first 450SX heat at the Seattle SX.

Anderson told our Aaron Hansel after the race, he ran it in too hot and then hit the rear of Justin Hill's bike, causing the wild reaction that sent the #21 Suzuki RM-Z450 flying.

"I just ran into Justin Hill’s tire because he had a better start than me. I came in too hot, got off balance, and went through everyone."

Craig was out for the remainder of the day and posted on his Instagram story Saturday evening: