Supercross
Glendale
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
Honda: Jo Shimoda "Is Planning to Compete" in 250SX East Division Opener at Arlington SX

February 16, 2026, 2:10pm
Honda: Jo Shimoda
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 250SX East Division of Monster Energy AMA Supercross launches this weekend, and Jo Shimoda plans to be there! Shimoda suffered a broken neck during the off-season, which would have appeared to knock him out for supercross, but his recovery has apparently gone very well. This afternoon, his team announced this:

“Up next for Honda HRC Progressive is AMA Supercross round 7 this Saturday in Arlington, Texas, which is a military-appreciation race. The event marks the first round of the 250SX East Region series, and Jo Shimoda is planning to compete. The Japanese racer suffered a neck injury during the off-season but has made a relatively speedy recovery from surgery. Everyone at Honda is happy to welcome the 2025 SMX 250 Champion back to racing.”

That’s good news, as Shimoda adds depth to the 250 East Division. Jo hasn’t had much time back on the bike, but anything can happen in racing and even if he can salvage points in the early rounds, he can contend for the title. Shimoda is the reigning 250SMX Champion, so he’ll have the purple backgrounds on his bike.

Very applicable here! Align Media
    Arlington

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 21
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      February 21 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show  
      Live
      February 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
Arlington Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
