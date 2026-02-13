For every action there’s a reaction, and when the regular supercross schedule for Seattle was disrupted by the World Cup, the Seattle Supercross was moved earlier on the schedule. Well, it just so happened the race fell one week after the Seahawks won the Superbowl, and the stadium was needed for their victory celebration. That meant the track and floor couldn’t start construction until Wednesday afternoon, and with rain looming on the forecast for Friday. That left organizers with far less time than they would normally have. Fortunately these people are professionals and the track and floor were put together in roughly 30 hours, which is incredible. It wasn’t easy, however, and on Friday Bill Herras, Director of Operations for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, participated in a prerace press conference to fill us in on the state of the track, and what we can expect on Saturday.

It’s rare that you encounter a schedule like the one you were up against here in Seattle.

Of course. I was here on Wednesday before the actual celebration in the stadium and it was electric. The stands were packed and they were screaming and chanting. The Seahawks were there giving their acceptance speeches, and I knew in another hour or two we’d be storming the field and turning it over for supercross. They left, the parade started, and we rolled in. We went right to work. We’d gone over it so many times in our heads, and talked about it so much, and everybody just went to their places right away. It was about a 30-hour process from top to bottom. As soon as the Seahawks and their whole entourage left, we went right to work. The plywood went down and the dirt started rolling right in. The podium got built in record time. Everyone was just hitting their marks the past two days.