Gage Linville Injured in Practice Crash
Gage Linville took to Instagram this morning to announce a practice crash will keep him sidelined for the immediate future. The Dirt Legal Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM Racing Team rider said he had a “freak accident” crash at the practice track yesterday (February 10) that resulted in five broken ribs, a grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung.
Linville is returning to the KTM-backed DBD Racing team for the third consecutive year, although his 2026 racing debut is now on hold for the time being. He picked up his maiden professional podium in the mud at the Foxborough SX last April, finishing third in the 250SX main event.
Linville’s Instagram post read:
“Kinda at a loss of words. Had a freak accident yesterday where the bike locked up on the face of a jump and crashed pretty good. Ended up with 5 broken ribs, grade 3 lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung. I’ve had a great offseason and felt the best I ever had coming into round 1 for east coast. Everything happens for a reason and I WILL be back at some point during the season to show what I’m capable of and what all we have been working on. Thanks to everybody who has my back through the highs and the lows🙏🏼❤️ Big shoutout to @kensleeannw for staying at the hospital with me and taking care of me❤️ Thank you to everybody who sticks behind me🙏🏼”
