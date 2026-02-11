Gage Linville took to Instagram this morning to announce a practice crash will keep him sidelined for the immediate future. The Dirt Legal Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM Racing Team rider said he had a “freak accident” crash at the practice track yesterday (February 10) that resulted in five broken ribs, a grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung.

Linville is returning to the KTM-backed DBD Racing team for the third consecutive year, although his 2026 racing debut is now on hold for the time being. He picked up his maiden professional podium in the mud at the Foxborough SX last April, finishing third in the 250SX main event.

Linville’s Instagram post read: