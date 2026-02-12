Ty Masterpool to Receive “Full Support” from Gizmo Racing Yamaha Through Remainder of SX

There was some news announced on Ty Masterpool earlier today. In his first race of the season—the round four Houston SX—Masterpool qualified 23rd overall in 450SX, then was forced to race the LCQ. He finished seventh in the 450SX LCQ as he failed to qualify for the three Triple Crown main events in the night show.

Then, came today’s announcement that Gizmo Racing Yamaha will give its “full support” of Masterpool through the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The #44 is signed up in 450SX again for this weekend's sixth round Seattle SX, but at the moment we are not exactly sure what the "full support" of Masterpool means though, the release did not explain details (see below). Possible they're taking his bike to the races? Yes. Possible there's more to it than that? Also, yes. Could he be focusing on racing 250SX East Division? Again, yes.

Masterpool posted on Instagram tonight, saying: "Hyped to get back to racing this weekend…" although he did not mention anything other than racing this weekend and his new merchandise line (see his post below).

Remember, he has only made ten total main events in his career so far: six in 250SX and four in 450SX.

The release makes it sound like the goal is to help Masterpool get back to a factory 250SMX team for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which starts May 30 in Pala, California.