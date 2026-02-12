Ty Masterpool to Receive “Full Support” from Gizmo Racing Yamaha Through Remainder of SX
There was some news announced on Ty Masterpool earlier today. In his first race of the season—the round four Houston SX—Masterpool qualified 23rd overall in 450SX, then was forced to race the LCQ. He finished seventh in the 450SX LCQ as he failed to qualify for the three Triple Crown main events in the night show.
Then, came today’s announcement that Gizmo Racing Yamaha will give its “full support” of Masterpool through the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The #44 is signed up in 450SX again for this weekend's sixth round Seattle SX, but at the moment we are not exactly sure what the "full support" of Masterpool means though, the release did not explain details (see below). Possible they're taking his bike to the races? Yes. Possible there's more to it than that? Also, yes. Could he be focusing on racing 250SX East Division? Again, yes.
Masterpool posted on Instagram tonight, saying: "Hyped to get back to racing this weekend…" although he did not mention anything other than racing this weekend and his new merchandise line (see his post below).
Remember, he has only made ten total main events in his career so far: six in 250SX and four in 450SX.
The release makes it sound like the goal is to help Masterpool get back to a factory 250SMX team for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which starts May 30 in Pala, California.
The following press release is from Gizmo Racing Yamaha:
New Racer Update - Ty Masterpool joins the program
🏁 GIZMO RACING ANNOUNCES FULL SUPPORT OF Ty Masterpool 🏁
Titusville, FL — Gizmo Racing Yamaha is proud to announce its full support though Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship of Ty Masterpool as he pursues a return to a 250 Factory ride for the upcoming Pro Motocross Championship.
Masterpool has established himself as one of the most resilient and talented competitors in the 250 class. Known for raw speed, race craft, and relentless work ethic, he has consistently proven he belongs at the highest level of competition.
Gizmo Racing recognizes the competitive standard Masterpool represents and is committed to backing his efforts on and off the track. The 2026 program is built around disciplined preparation, structured race execution, and delivering results when the gate drops.
“Ty’s a former race winner,” said Conrad Eigenmann, Team Owner of Gizmo Racing Yamaha. “He’s got the speed, and he’s got the fight. Our job is to give him the right equipment and structure, then let him do what he does — line up and run up front.”
Masterpool’s journey reflects the grit that defines professional motocross. With full support behind him, the objective is clear — perform, deliver, and earn the opportunity ahead.
Fans and industry partners can follow Masterpool’s campaign as the season unfolds.
SeattleSaturday, February 14