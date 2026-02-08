Roczen Becomes Fourth 450SX Race Winner in 2026 and Deegan Makes it Four in a Row at Glendale SX

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports

GLENDALE, Ariz. (February 7, 2026) – The fifth round of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship was headlined by the largest audience ever for a Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship race inside State Farm Stadium, which also included unprecedented attendance at FanFest. The record crowd was treated to a memorable night of racing that provided a shakeup of the early 450SMX Class title fight as Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen became the fourth different winner in the first five races, while Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence took over the points lead. It all unfolded after misfortune hindered entering points leader and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Eli Tomac to a finish outside the top 10.

The 450SMX Class Main Event began with ISRT MX4Christ Kawasaki’s Vince Friese briefly out front for the holeshot before Lawrence grabbed the early lead ahead of Roczen and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb, the defending series champion and winner of last weekend’s race in Houston. Behind them, Tomac was taken to the ground entering the first turn by Quad Lock Honda’s Christian Craig, who lost traction and collided with his KTM-mounted counterpart. Tomac took his time to re-enter the race and resumed well back of the field in 22nd place. Back up front, Lawrence paced the field for the opening stint of the 20 Minutes + 1 Lap Main Event until Roczen went on the attack and seized control of the lead with about 16 minutes left on the race clock. The German’s impressive pace allowed him to establish a lead of about 3.5 seconds, which he managed for the majority of the race. Lawrence asserted a firm hold of second, as Webb slowly lost touch with the lead duo and soon settled in all by himself in third. As the lead trio strengthened their respective positions, the attention shifted to Tomac and his recovery from the early misfortune. Once he caught the rear of the field, Tomac methodically worked his way up the running order, picking off riders one-by-one until he found himself on the cusp of the top 10 in the closing stages of the race.