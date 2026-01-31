On Friday during the press day riding session ahead of round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Austin Forkner crashed at the end of the long rhythm section.

This morning, Triumph Racing announced Forkner will miss today's race, due to a hand injury from said crash.

Triumph's post said the following:

"Unfortunately @AustinForkner sustained a hand injury during a crash on press day and will not take part in today’s proceedings. Heal up fast Austin!"

Forkner missed the San Diego SX main event after a crash earlier in the afternoon during qualifying resulted in a trip to the hospital. Luckily, he was not injured and competed last weekend at the Anaheim 2 SX. In Forkner's first 450SX starts this season (and the first two 450cc races of his pro career), he finished 15th (A1) and 17th (A2).