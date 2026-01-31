Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Ready for 2026 Season

With a proven race winner hungry for his first premier class crown and a decorated multi-time champion seeking to add to his legacy, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team is not just showing up for 2026—they’re making a statement.

While the MXGP squad banks on proven star-power, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team is executing a similar two-man strategy with a fascinating twist. Determined to bounce back from a couple of challenging seasons, the team enter the new year with fresh focus centred on the unique sibling synergy of Latvian brothers Karlis and Janis Reisulis.

The magic of this strategy lies in the dynamic that only brothers can share. Karlis, the elder of the two, enters 2026 with a full season in MX2 under his belt, providing a crucial benchmark of experience and consistency. Complementing him is his younger brother Janis, who storms into the pro ranks riding a wave of momentum having won the 2025 EMX250 title, bringing the raw speed and unshakeable confidence that only a freshly-crowned champion possesses.

As the off-season nears its end, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are eager to blow the frost off months without racing. Gajser and the Reisulis brothers are set to line up for the first time in 2026, tomorrow, Sunday, February 1st, in Alghero, Sardinia, for the opening round of the Internazionali d’Italia, which will be closely followed by the event’s second round in Mantova, Italy on February 8th. Meanwhile, Renaux will make his first pre-season appearance in Pernes, France, on Sunday, February 8th, before heading across the English Channel to Shrewsbury, England, for the Hawkstone International on February 15th.