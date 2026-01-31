Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Ready for 2026 Season
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Ready to Put a Bold New Blueprint for Success in Motion!
Off‑season chatter is peaking as the countdown to the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship accelerates — with the gate set to drop in just over a month at a brand‑new venue in Bariloche, Argentina, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are thrilled to reveal a fresh new livery. In line with Monster Energy Yamaha's global livery update, the design evolves its signature camouflage theme with a bold, contemporary accent of white.
Opting for a powerful two-pronged attack with two champions in the premier class, Yamaha’s new streamlined strategy allows the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team to focus entirely on its two elite-level athletes, ensuring both the YZ450FM and the riders are dialled in for an incredible championship campaign.
The familiar face in this potent equation is former MX2 World Champion Maxime Renaux, who has been in blue for more than a decade and is set to enter his fifth season aboard the factory YZ450FM. The 25-year-old Frenchman is the definition of power. While the #959 has faced his share of adversity since moving up to the 450 ranks in 2022, his raw talent and pure speed have never been in question. With 19 Race Wins, 31 podium finishes, and nine Grand Prix wins to his credit as a professional racer —not to mention his incredible 2021 MX2 World Title—Renaux has proven he has the pace to run with anyone on the gate. For Renaux, the mission is clear: convert that proven, podium-topping speed into a season-long championship winning campaign.
Strengthening this attack and completing the powerhouse duo is one of the biggest signings of the off-season: Tim Gajser. The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team enters the 2026 season stronger than ever with the addition of the #243, a five-time World Champion defined by raw speed, incredible resilience, and an unwavering will to win. The 29-year old Slovenian, known to his fans as ‘Tiga’, boasts a legendary career highlighted by a historic back-to-back MX2 and MXGP World Championship sweep in 2015 and 2016, followed by title runs in 2019, 2020, and a masterful fifth crown in 2022. Still at the absolute peak of his powers, Gajser brings his immense talent, experience, and motivation to the Yamaha Family, aligning a legendary rider with a legendary brand in a new chapter with one clear ambition: to fight for another MXGP World Title.
With a proven race winner hungry for his first premier class crown and a decorated multi-time champion seeking to add to his legacy, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team is not just showing up for 2026—they’re making a statement.
While the MXGP squad banks on proven star-power, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team is executing a similar two-man strategy with a fascinating twist. Determined to bounce back from a couple of challenging seasons, the team enter the new year with fresh focus centred on the unique sibling synergy of Latvian brothers Karlis and Janis Reisulis.
The magic of this strategy lies in the dynamic that only brothers can share. Karlis, the elder of the two, enters 2026 with a full season in MX2 under his belt, providing a crucial benchmark of experience and consistency. Complementing him is his younger brother Janis, who storms into the pro ranks riding a wave of momentum having won the 2025 EMX250 title, bringing the raw speed and unshakeable confidence that only a freshly-crowned champion possesses.
As the off-season nears its end, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are eager to blow the frost off months without racing. Gajser and the Reisulis brothers are set to line up for the first time in 2026, tomorrow, Sunday, February 1st, in Alghero, Sardinia, for the opening round of the Internazionali d’Italia, which will be closely followed by the event’s second round in Mantova, Italy on February 8th. Meanwhile, Renaux will make his first pre-season appearance in Pernes, France, on Sunday, February 8th, before heading across the English Channel to Shrewsbury, England, for the Hawkstone International on February 15th.
Maxime Renaux, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP #959
“Going into my fifth season with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team and on the YZ450FM, I’m feeling good. We went back to the drawing board in the winter and have made some good steps forward. I also took the time to reset physically, and to recover from all the injuries I suffered last season. I’m back to 100% and feeling sharp again. My goal is still the same. I want to fight for the top position, and I want to be in the fight at every round, all year long. The main priority for me is to stay healthy all year, and to stay sharp. I’m looking forward to getting the season started.”
Tim Gajser, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP #243
“I’m really excited. I’m in good shape, I’m feeling good and I’m really looking forward to the season. We’ve put in a lot of work this month and done as much as we can; more time would help, but this is how it is. I will line up for my first race on the Yamaha this weekend, which is a chance to see where we are at and to gather data to show the most important points for us to work on. My goals for this season; obviously I want to do well. Being healthy and at every round is important, and consistency is key; without those, being world champion is almost impossible. I really want to win and bring the title home to Yamaha. I will do everything I can, and I’m looking forward to seeing what this year brings.”
Karlis Reisulis, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 #47
“I’m really excited to be going into another MX2 season as a Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider. We’ve been working hard and I’m feeling good. This year, I am aiming for the top five and I also want to stand on the podium. We’re feeling good and looking good with this new livery, it looks so nice, especially with the Troy Lee Designs gear, 100% goggles and Gaerne boots. It all fits perfectly together.”
Janis Reisulis, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 #772
“I feel very confident and happy with the progress that I have made during this winter. I have complete trust in my team and the people around me. We have done everything to be fighting up front in MX2, and that’s our goal. We want to be there all season long. I love the factory YZ250FM. It looks amazing with the new design, and honestly, I feel like it’s a 10/10 set-up for me, which I think is very important.”