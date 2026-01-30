Godspeed, Brian O'Rourke (DC)

Team Faith just posted: "It’s with a heavy heart that we at Team Faith are announcing that we have lost our president and founder Brian O’Rourke this morning to an apparent heart attack. More info to come. He will be greatly missed by so many. 31 years of ministry was served by him. Please keep Team Faith in prayer as we continue forward." O'Rourke was in Houston for tomorrow's Houston Supercross at NRG Stadium. We will have more as details become available.

Triple Crown Fever (Jason Weigandt)

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Sorry kids, not Christmas, but it's rounds three through five of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, when a bunch of contenders have shed the nerves of A1, used a few races to dial in their bikes, and are now ready to go chase wins. Later in the year, a pecking order will get established, confidence will wane, and (unfortunately) someone will get hurt. That's just how sports work. Right now, though, it's a blank slate, and a ton of riders think their goals are achievable.

At Anaheim 1, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen were way, way better than everyone else. They're great, but you knew that gap wouldn't hold, as everyone else would get better soon. They have. Chase Sexton is obviously better, Hunter Lawrence is better, Cooper Webb is better, and Jason Anderson is better. Jorge Prado is still good. Even the guys off the podium are better, like Joey Savatgy and RJ Hampshire. Those two had bad A1s but have gotten much faster since. This is how it works.

Webb is in the toughest spot because his improvement hasn't resulted in a big jump in the actual results. Fifth last week after a crash was better than the seventh and eighth finishes before that. Still, Webb has crashed in all three main events this year. That's probably more crashes than in an entire season combined in his title years. Like, for real, I researched this; when Webb first won the 450 Supercross Championship in 2019, he only crashed one time in a main, and that was at a San Diego mudder when he bumped into Marvin Musquin, who was stuck in a rut. That's it.

For Webb, so much of this season seems to hinge on the first start at A1. He had the lead and looked very confident and fast, clearly looking to establish himself and start the season strong for once. Early rounds have been a problem in the past, but he looked determined to fix that until the red flag came out, the race was restarted, and his second start suffered. Since then, it's been mid-pack desperation, which led to bumping Hunter Lawrence at A1 and crashing, getting taken out by Sexton at round two, and crashing trying to get Tomac last week. Rarely is it that the master of race craft is the one on the wrong end of so many incidents.

Webb, in his post-race TV interview, said A2 might have been the nail in the championship coffin. He later clarified that he thought he was down more than 30 points in the standings. When he later found out he's down 24, his mood softened slightly.

I use the Webb situation as an example. He's not out of it; he still has the health, ability, and confidence to go get this. But he must do better over the next few weeks. Houston is a Triple Crown, which makes the proceedings even crazier. Fast starters like Prado, Anderson, and Roczen could be even better here than in the 20-minute format, which will further gum up the works. You have a lot of guys who think they can be the man right now. That leads to great racing. See you in Houston!