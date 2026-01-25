Last week, we got a post-race note from the SMX Media team (PR for the series) after the San Diego SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The note was a list of the incidents reviewed by the Race Direction (RD) team that overseas penalties both on and off the track. Vince Friese received a warning and two license penalty points for “disregarding the Blue Flag and blue flag protocol on multiple occasions during the Main Event." Friese finished 17th in the 450SX main event.

In Saturday night's 450SX main event, Friese took out Mitchell Harrison in the final turn as they battled for 19th place.

Steve Matthes caught up with Harrison after the race in a Post-Race Pulpcasts interview. Harrison said he was frustrated so he went to talk to Friese, who told him to come into his team's rig. Harrison said he agreed, then Friese "just charges" at him and they broke out into a fight.

Listen to the Post-Race Pulpcasts interviews here.

This morning, we got another note from SMX Media, again with incidents reviewed by the Race Direction team, including the incident between Friese and Harrison.

Below is the full A2 reviewed incidents.

Note: Bolding by SMX Media, not Racer X.

Race Direction (RD) Review – Anaheim 2, January 24th

At Anaheim 2, Race Direction conducted multiple reviews throughout the night across qualifying and the main events. The vast majority resulted in no penalties, as no competitive advantage or rule violations were identified. The SMX Next Main Event required a red flag and delayed restart. In the 450 Main Event, Race Direction did assess penalties late in the race for overly aggressive riding, as well as a post-race code of conduct violation. Overall, reviews were handled in real time with a consistent focus on rider safety, fair competition, and rule enforcement.

No penalties were assessed during the 250 or 450 Qualifying sessions.

SMX Next Qualifying: RD reviewed #177 for stopping on the track; no penalty assessed.

450 A Qualifying 2: RD reviewed #4 going off track at the end of the session; no penalty.

250 Heat Race 1: RD reviewed a crash replay to confirm no red cross violations; no penalties.

450 Heat Race 1: RD reviewed #7 re-entering the track following a crash to confirm no track cut; no penalty.

SMX Next Main Event: A red flag restart was conducted following a crash and two direct medical transports. The restart was delayed due to ongoing medical transport operations.

SMX Next Main Event (Restart): RD reviewed #199 going off track on the first lap of the restart; no penalty.

250 LCQ: RD reviewed #964 going off track near the end of the race; no advantage gained, no penalty.

450 LCQ: RD reviewed #719 going off track at the start of the race; no advantage gained, no penalty.

250 Main Event: RD reviewed for potential blue flag violations; no definitive evidence to warrant a penalty.

450 Main Event: RD reviewed #3’s pass on #21 and #21’s off-track excursion and re-entry; no penalties assessed.

450 Main Event: RD reviewed overly aggressive riding by #719 on #41 in the final turn at the end of the race. #719 was penalized five (5) championship points, assessed a fine, and issued two (2) license points.

450 Main Event (Post-Race): #41 was penalized for a code of conduct violation; penalty included a fine and one (1) license point.

Friese now has four total points on his rider's license after just three rounds of SX so far.

The entire post-race penalty report has not been posted yet but we will provide an update once the full penalty report is released.