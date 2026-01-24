Video: Close Up Look at Eli Tomac's KTM 450 SX-F Supercross Race Bike with Mechanic Jade Dungey

Kris Keefer loves to see the ins and outs of the top riders in the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. On Friday before the Anaheim 2 SX, Keefer caught up with Eli Tomac's mechanic Jade Dungey for a close-up look at Tomac's Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Monster Energy AMA Supercross race bike.

Rider: Eli Tomac

Mechanic: Jade Dungey

Bike: 2026 KTM 450 SX-F

Team: Red Bull KTM

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

