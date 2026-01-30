Roundtable Video: Anaheim 2 SMX Next - SX Recap and Houston Preview

The first 2026 SMX Next – Supercross qualifying race took place at the Anaheim 2 Supercross. It was a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing podium sweep with Kayden Minear, Caden Dudney, and Landen Gordon taking first through third, respectively. Who else impressed our guys?

Watch as Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra recap the results, provide updates on Ryder Malinoski and Max Shane, then preview the Houston qualifying round entry list and riders looking for a bounce back after a tough A2 race.

Hosts: Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra