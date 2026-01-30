Roundtable Video: Anaheim 2 SMX Next - SX Recap and Houston Preview
January 30, 2026, 1:20pm
The first 2026 SMX Next – Supercross qualifying race took place at the Anaheim 2 Supercross. It was a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing podium sweep with Kayden Minear, Caden Dudney, and Landen Gordon taking first through third, respectively. Who else impressed our guys?
Watch as Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra recap the results, provide updates on Ryder Malinoski and Max Shane, then preview the Houston qualifying round entry list and riders looking for a bounce back after a tough A2 race.
Hosts: Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra
Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2) - SMX Next Main EventJanuary 24, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Kayden Minear
|9:23.446
|1:04.496
|Western Australia
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Caden Dudney
|9:25.187
|1.742
|1:04.178
|Des Moines, IA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Landen Gordon
|9:31.747
|6.559
|1:05.038
|Murrieta, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Vincent Wey
|9:33.248
|1.502
|1:04.721
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Deacon Denno
|9:39.247
|5.999
|1:06.069
|Fort Worth, TX
|Triumph TF 250-X
View the full Houston SMX Next – SX entry list below.
Note: this is not a final list, it will be updated through Saturday morning on race day.
Supercross
Houston - SMX Next Provisional Entry ListJanuary 31, 2026
Revised: January 29 2026 - 5:30 AM
*Provisional Entry List is subject to changeFull Entry List