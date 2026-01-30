Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
Full Schedule

Roundtable Video: Anaheim 2 SMX Next - SX Recap and Houston Preview

January 30, 2026, 1:20pm
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The first 2026 SMX Next – Supercross qualifying race took place at the Anaheim 2 Supercross. It was a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing podium sweep with Kayden Minear, Caden Dudney, and Landen Gordon taking first through third, respectively. Who else impressed our guys?

Watch as Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra recap the results, provide updates on Ryder Malinoski and Max Shane, then preview the Houston qualifying round entry list and riders looking for a bounce back after a tough A2 race.

Hosts: Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - SMX Next Main Event

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear 9:23.446 1:04.496 Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
2 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney 9:25.187 1.742 1:04.178 Des Moines, IA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 9:31.747 6.559 1:05.038 Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey 9:33.248 1.502 1:04.721 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno 9:39.247 5.999 1:06.069 Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
Full Results

View the full Houston SMX Next – SX entry list below.
Note: this is not a final list, it will be updated through Saturday morning on race day.

Supercross

Houston - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

January 31, 2026
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
Revised: January 29 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
10 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
17 Kannon Hargrove Kannon Hargrove Montgomery, TX United States Suzuki RM-Z250
23 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
26 Nate Abbott Nate Abbott Thousand Oaks, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
27 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
29 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
41 Nate Freehill Nate Freehill Rescue, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
48 Trinnytie Batchelor Trinnytie Batchelor Mountain home, ID United States Kawasaki KX250
50 Chace Lawton Chace Lawton Clermont, FL United States Kawasaki KX250
57 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
82 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States Yamaha YZ250F
93 Seth Dennis Seth Dennis Brooksville, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
97 Tristan Dalton Tristan Dalton New Saint Joseph, IL United States Kawasaki KX250
99 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia KTM 250 SX-F
105 Franklin Bowsher Franklin Bowsher Cornelius, OR United States Yamaha YZ250F
177 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
180 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
199 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
343 Cole Timboe Cole Timboe Calimesa, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
404 Riley Busse Riley Busse New Berlin, WI United States Yamaha YZ250F
480 Ashton Oudman Ashton Oudman Sedro Woolley, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
550 Cole Forbes Cole Forbes KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Entry List

