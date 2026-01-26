Another night of racing took place over the weekend in Anaheim, and the action was about as wild and intense as it gets in Monster Energy AMA Supercross! It also left us with plenty of questions, which we sent to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

After sitting in the warm, southern California climate for two weeks and getting compacted by monster trucks last week, we expected the dirt at A2 to have a rock hard base with loose and slippery top layer. It sure didn’t look like traction was hard to find out there though. What did the track crew do to achieve this dirt?

They caught a break with the weather, no doubt. On Thursday, rains swept across the area and got a lot of moisture into the dirt that would have been otherwise difficult to attain. The soaking that rain provided left the dirt wetter through multiple layers than watering would have. The SMX track crew are miracle workers but the rain gave them a boost this time around.

The track had two spots with different inside and outside options. One was right after the finish line, the other was in the sand, with both sections having a longer outside line with a big hump located on the inside. Did either line in either section offer any specific advantages? What were they?

For the section after the finish line, this stayed consistent throughout the day and night as to which was faster. The outside was faster by .2 or so and that gave incentive to take a longer route. The SMX track crew made constant adjustment there during the afternoon trying to ensure the ideal contrast.