450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
How to Watch: Anaheim 2 Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

January 23, 2026, 6:00am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The third round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, January 24, as Angel Stadium hosts the Anaheim 2 Supercross. 

Check out how to watch round two below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Anaheim 2 for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for round three: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Anaheim 2 also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 2 (A2)

     SMX Next
    Saturday, January 24
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 24 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 24 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      January 24 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 24 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Anaheim 2 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 2 (A2)

     250SX West
    SMX Next
    Saturday, January 24
    Angel Stadium
    Anaheim, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PST)
    Thursday
    12:00pm4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    6:00am4:00pm 6:00am – 4:00pm Industry Services
    6:00am9:00am 6:00am – 9:00am AMA Registration
    8:00am8:30am 8:00am – 8:30am Rider Track Walk
    8:30am8:45am 8:30am – 8:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    8:45am9:00am 8:45am – 9:00am Chapel Service (Podium)
    5:30am 5:30am Working Paddock Hours
    8:00am 8:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 8:00am)
    10:00am1:30pm 10:00am – 1:30pm Race Day Live Peacock
    9:00am 9:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    3:00pm 3:00pm FanFest Close
    9:17am9:25am 9:17am – 9:25am SMX Next Free Practice
    9:30am9:42am 9:30am – 9:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    9:47am9:59am 9:47am – 9:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    10:04am10:16am 10:04am – 10:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    10:21am10:33am 10:21am – 10:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    10:38am10:50am 10:38am – 10:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    10:55am11:07am 10:55am – 11:07am 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    11:12am11:24am 11:12am – 11:24am SMX Next Qualifying
    11:24am11:34am 11:24am – 11:34am Promoter Track Walk #1
    11:34am12:15pm 11:34am – 12:15pm Track Maintenance
    12:15pm12:27pm 12:15pm – 12:27pm 250 Group C Qualifying
    12:32pm12:44pm 12:32pm – 12:44pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    12:49pm1:01pm 12:49pm – 1:01pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    1:06pm1:18pm 1:06pm – 1:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    1:23pm1:35pm 1:23pm – 1:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    1:40pm1:52pm 1:40pm – 1:52pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    1:57pm2:09pm 1:57pm – 2:09pm SMX Next Qualifying
    2:09pm2:19pm 2:09pm – 2:19pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    2:19pm2:29pm 2:19pm – 2:29pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    2:29pm3:15pm 2:29pm – 3:15pm Track Maintenance
    3:30pm4:06pm 3:30pm – 4:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    4:06pm4:14pm 4:06pm – 4:14pm 250 Heat #1 Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    4:20pm4:28pm 4:20pm – 4:28pm 250 Heat #2 Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    4:34pm4:42pm 4:34pm – 4:42pm 450 Heat #1
    4:48pm4:56pm 4:48pm – 4:56pm 450 Heat #2
    4:59pm5:02pm 4:59pm – 5:02pm SMX Next Sighting Lap
    5:04pm5:14pm 5:04pm – 5:14pm SMX Next Main Event
    5:14pm5:17pm 5:14pm – 5:17pm SMX Next Victory Circle
    5:17pm5:20pm 5:17pm – 5:20pm Track Maintenance
    5:20pm5:27pm 5:20pm – 5:27pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier
    5:32pm5:39pm 5:32pm – 5:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier
    5:39pm5:47pm 5:39pm – 5:47pm Track Maintenance
    5:47pm5:50pm 5:47pm – 5:50pm 250 Sighting Lap
    5:52pm6:09pm 5:52pm – 6:09pm 250 Main Event
    6:09pm6:19pm 6:09pm – 6:19pm 250 Victory Circle
    6:19pm6:24pm 6:19pm – 6:24pm Track Maintenance
    6:24pm6:27pm 6:24pm – 6:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    6:29pm6:51pm 6:29pm – 6:51pm 450 Main Event
    6:51pm7:00pm 6:51pm – 7:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Anaheim 2 Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to Anaheim, California.

Anaheim 2 SX schedule
Anaheim 2 SX schedule SMX

Other Links

General Links

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Anaheim 2 Supercross

Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Center

Anaheim 2 Supercross Injury Report

Anaheim 2 Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 23 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
9 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski Updated Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
17 Kannon Hargrove Kannon Hargrove Montgomery, TX United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 23 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Updated Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
29 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Provisional Entry List

January 24, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 20 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Other Info

Angel Stadium
Address: 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Tickets

Get tickets to the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Track Map

Check out the track layout for round three.

  • Rd03_Anaheim_Overview01
    Rd03_Anaheim_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd03_Anaheim_Overview02
    Rd03_Anaheim_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd03_Anaheim_Overview03
    Rd03_Anaheim_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd03_Anaheim_Overview04
    Rd03_Anaheim_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd03_Anaheim_Overview05
    Rd03_Anaheim_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

2026 Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 43
2Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 42
3Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 38
4Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 37
5Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 35
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 50
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 42
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 40
4Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 32
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 32
