Same Dirt, Just Different
The dirt in Angel stadium will be the exact same dirt the guys raced on two weeks ago at the season opener, but it won’t feel like it. Monster Jam ran in Angel Stadium last week and those big trucks, and their massive tires, really compact the dirt, transforming it into a different racing surface. Factor in the weather in the week following A1, which was sunny and was in the mid-70s and low 80s, and you’ve got a recipe for an extremely hard base. -Hansel
Undefeated
Eli Tomac has been incredible so far in 2026 and has yet to lose a race. He’s going to lose sooner or later, but for now he’s undefeated. The question is, when will he lose, and to whom? Last week Ken Roczen led more laps and put up stiff resistance, and Hunter Lawrence nearly zapped Tomac on the final lap. Tomac also has yet to deal with the likes of Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, who haven’t been a factor up front yet this year. Will someone end the streak, or will Tomac keep rolling at A2? -Aaron Hansel
The Inevitable
Sexton is going to win races this season, that’s just a fact. Things haven’t gone his way so far—he had an off day at A1 and hit the gate in San Diego—but they will sooner or later. Aside from starting last in San Diego, he was actually very good last week and was flying in his charge through the pack. If he can pair that speed with a good start at A2, he’ll be battling for the win. -Hansel
Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2)
Saturday, January 24
Sexton vs. Webb
As phenomenal as Sexton’s charge forward last week was, it didn’t come without casualties. Just ask Cooper Webb, who got taken out by Sexton while Sexton was blasting forward in the 450SX main event. Will Webb go out of his way to punt Sexton into the cheap seats at A2? Probably not, but Sexton’s takeout in San Diego definitely gave Webb some extra motivation to finish ahead of Sexton at A2. We’ll see how things play out if the two find each other in the main event. -Hansel
Deegan vs. Anstie
Haiden Deegan has no qualms about getting aggressive with anyone and everyone on the track. The catalogue of examples that proves it is too long to list here, and he added to it last week when he took out Max Anstie early in the 250SX main event. Anstie kept it classy in his postrace interview, saying, ‘I can take it on the chin, I’m a big boy,’ but he couldn’t have been happy finishing fifth place, and losing the points lead, after being in such a good position early in the race. How will Anstie handle himself at A2 if he’s next to Deegan? -Hansel
Yoder-iffic
Hunter Yoder has been excellent so far in 2026! Despite racing with a partially torn ACL, the ClubMX Yamaha rider holeshot and led laps in both of his heat races so far, and he was eighth at A1. A mechanical problem limited his performance in the main event in San Diego, but Yoder still has to be ecstatic about how things are playing out so far in 2026. Can he make it three heat race holeshots in a row at A2? -Hansel
The Speed is There
But the results haven’t been. Levi Kitchen is a superb rider, and his speed in the first two rounds has been incredible. Unfortunately, his results have been limited by bad starts, and he’s been in the unenviable position of having to come through the pack. The silver lining is that he’s done a great job at salvaging points, but the reality is, he’s now sixth in points, and nine back of Deegan. Kitchen really needs a strong finish, preferably a win, if he wants to keep his championship hopes healthy. -Hansel
Better With Time
We have been watching Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen battle it out in 450 supercross since they both moved up to the class in 2014. We are on season 13 of these two veterans racing each other hard, yet clean. Every year people talk about the young guys yet these two seem to be getting better with age. It felt a bit like Déjà vu watching these two battle yet again in San Diego, but most of us are looking forward to seeing it again this weekend. Could Cooper Webb get into the mix to make it an all 30+ podium? -Sarah Whitmore
The Hunter
Hunter Lawrence came on strong in the second half of the main event in San Diego. After leading the first seven laps he relinquished the lead to Ken Roczen, then Eli Tomac in the same lap. It looked like he would settle in for a podium (only his third 450SX podium ever) until he put on a late race charge to get Roczen and even tried to get Tomac for the lead. His first 450SX win is coming, could it be as soon as A2? -Whitmore
SOS
Is the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team hitting the panic button yet? Justin Cooper is sitting on a pair of sixth place finishes which is okay but not what he is capable of, and Cooper Webb has had bad luck with restarts and “crashes” in the main events finishing 7th and 8th in the first two rounds. Will the boys on blue be able to turn things around this weekend? -Whitmore
Bonus: SMX Next - SX Opener!
We will get our first glimpse of the top A level amateur riders at Angel Stadium this weekend, as the first of four qualifying rounds of the SMX Next – Supercross kicks off Saturday. The top amateur riders will run a race day that works within the professional 250SX and 450SX race day schedule, as these amateur will compete on the same track as the pros and also get live TV coverage on Peacock. The A2 entry list has some heavy hitters—Caden Dudney, Kayden Minear, Landen Gordon, Kade Johnson, Landon Gibson, Deacon Denno, and Ryder Malinoski to name a few—so good luck picking the race winner! Give us your predictions in the comments section. Read our season preview and check out the full provisional entry list below (click "full entry list" to view the entire field). -Mitch Kendra
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Jeremy Fappani
|Scottsdale, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Ryder Malinoski
|Updated
|Wyoming, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
|Kannon Hargrove
|Montgomery, TX
|Suzuki RM-Z250