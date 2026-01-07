The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team introduction took place last night, and Jason Weigandt was able to sit down with both Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Barcia. There are a lot of unknowns with a brand-new bike, but Ferrandis says he is feeling better than he has in years. Barcia on the other hand broke his collarbone back in November and has only been back on the bike for about a week. The pair talk bike development and expectations for A1.

Racer X: All right, we got Dylan Ferrandis here. You made some headlines at the media event last month, you're really happy with the frame, the chassis of this motorcycle. But I think what indicates that you told me there hasn't been these massively long testing days. It hasn't been needed because you've been pretty good right from the start.

Dylan Ferrandis: Yeah, I mean from day one when I tried the bike in the summer last season like, I felt this bike had what I was looking for, for many seasons in supercross. And I was, like, pretty confident and I mean, we did some testing this winter, but the challenge was more to build the parts, because obviously for this Ducati bike, nothing exists on her. You know, you have to build everything all the time. So that was the biggest challenge for the team than improving the bike. It was great. Like for sure for supercross we had to change some stuff. But I mean obviously I've been very happy and I think the teammate also and the team also.

So, if you're that happy we're all saying, “Hey, this is a learning process, don't expect a win right off the bat,” or are you like, “No, actually we're a lot closer than you might think.” Or is it still a learning process?

No, I believe we can say we go for better result because when I ride this bike in supercross at the practice track, I feel the best I ever felt in supercross with any other bike. So, I know it sounds like very cliche again, but it is true. Like when I leave the track, like I rode yesterday, I leave the track, I'm driving home, I'm like, “It's been a good training.” You know, I'm happy. I was fast in the whoops. I was fast in the rhythm. My speed in the turn were good. Like, I'm happy. Like, it's been good where I've been some time in my career where I left the track like I was, “All right, give me a gun. I'm gonna shoot myself,” like it's been bad, you know?