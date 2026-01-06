Weege Show Wednesday: TLD Red Bull Ducati Intro with Ferrandis and Barcia

Jason Weigandt walks and talks from the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati introduction for 2026 SMX, with Paulo Ciabatti, Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Barcia. All brought to you by Yoshimura, Yamaha and Fly Racing.

