MXGP of South Africa Added to 2026 Schedule

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

CALENDAR UPDATE : MXGP EXPANDS TO FIVE CONTINENTS IN 2026 WITH SOUTH AFRICA RETURN IN JULY

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) — Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to announce that MXGP will return to South African soil for the first time in 18 years, as Johannesburg is set to host the MXGP of South Africa on 4–5 July 2026, bringing the FIM Motocross World Championship back to the African continent.

This will be marking a major addition to the overseas segment of the championship and truly bring MXGP to five continents. This return represents a significant moment for MXGP, renewing a long-standing connection between the series and South Africa. The country first welcomed the World Championship in 1985, when a 250cc Grand Prix was held at Corobrik Park near Johannesburg, won by Jacky Vimond. MXGP later returned with three consecutive rounds at Sun City between 2004 and 2006, producing Grand Prix winners such as legends such Stefan Everts, a rising Antonio Cairoli, Josh Coppins and Mickael Pichon.

The most recent MXGP event in South Africa took place in 2008 at Nelspruit, featuring MX1 and MX2 racing, with victories claimed by Jonathan Barragan and Tommy Searle.

The confirmation of Johannesburg as a 2026 host underlines MXGP’s status as a truly global championship, committed to delivering world-class motocross across multiple continents. The MXGP of South Africa will once again showcase the sport’s elite riders and teams, bringing top-level competition back to a region with deep motocross heritage.