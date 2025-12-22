MXGP of South Africa Added to 2026 Schedule
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
CALENDAR UPDATE : MXGP EXPANDS TO FIVE CONTINENTS IN 2026 WITH SOUTH AFRICA RETURN IN JULY
MONACO (Principality of Monaco) — Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to announce that MXGP will return to South African soil for the first time in 18 years, as Johannesburg is set to host the MXGP of South Africa on 4–5 July 2026, bringing the FIM Motocross World Championship back to the African continent.
This will be marking a major addition to the overseas segment of the championship and truly bring MXGP to five continents. This return represents a significant moment for MXGP, renewing a long-standing connection between the series and South Africa. The country first welcomed the World Championship in 1985, when a 250cc Grand Prix was held at Corobrik Park near Johannesburg, won by Jacky Vimond. MXGP later returned with three consecutive rounds at Sun City between 2004 and 2006, producing Grand Prix winners such as legends such Stefan Everts, a rising Antonio Cairoli, Josh Coppins and Mickael Pichon.
The most recent MXGP event in South Africa took place in 2008 at Nelspruit, featuring MX1 and MX2 racing, with victories claimed by Jonathan Barragan and Tommy Searle.
The confirmation of Johannesburg as a 2026 host underlines MXGP’s status as a truly global championship, committed to delivering world-class motocross across multiple continents. The MXGP of South Africa will once again showcase the sport’s elite riders and teams, bringing top-level competition back to a region with deep motocross heritage.
FIM Motocross World Championship Schedule
2026 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Argentina Sunday, March 86:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Andalucia (Spain) EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, March 226:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Switzerland EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, March 296:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sardegna (Italy) EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, April 126:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Italy) EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, April 196:00 AM
- MXGPTBA MXGP (April 26) WMX & EMX125
Sunday, April 266:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of France WMX & EMX125
Sunday, May 246:00 AM
- MXGPLiqui Moly MXGP of Germany WMX & EMX250
Sunday, May 316:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, June 76:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Italy WMX & EMX125
Sunday, June 216:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Portugal EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, June 286:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of South Africa Sunday, July 56:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain WMX & EMX250
Sunday, July 196:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic EMX65, EMX85, & EMX2T
Sunday, July 266:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Flanders (Belgiuim) EMX125 & EMX Open
Sunday, August 26:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sweden EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, August 166:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Netherlands WMX & EMX125
Sunday, August 236:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Turkiye EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, September 66:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of China Sunday, September 136:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Australia WMX
Sunday, September 206:00 AM