Results Archive
GNCC
GNCC Cruise
News
WSX
WSX Swedish GP
News
WSX
WSX South African GP
News
Full Schedule

Did You Know Justin Cooper Has Only Missed One Pro Motocross Race Since Turning Pro in 2017?

December 16, 2025, 1:00pm
Did You Know Justin Cooper Has Only Missed One Pro Motocross Race Since Turning Pro in 2017?
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Justin Cooper 🤝 always showing up

How about this for interesting facts you did not realize: Justin Cooper has only missed ONE round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship since turning pro. Seriously!

Cooper turned pro at the end of the 2017 season and since then, the only time he did not race a moto of Pro Motocross was the 2023 High Point National, when a qualifying crash left his neck bruised and swollen, which resulted in a trip to the hospital. He qualified for the motos but did not end up racing. But that is the only time he has not raced a Pro Motocross race! Other than that, Cooper has started all 92 Pro Motocross races that have taken place since his debut at the ’17 Unadilla National.

Cooper has missed some races in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, mostly when he missed the entire 2021 250SX due to a broken foot. But when it comes to Pro Motocross, Cooper is always there, fast, gets out of the gates good, and he always finishes the races.

JCoop made all the races in 2024. And again in 2025. That's a heck of an accomplishment but one that usually goes unnoticed. 

With that in mind, Cooper was selected as our Racer X Rider of the Year for 2025.

The January 2026 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Always There

Always There in the January 2026 Issue of Racer X Illustrated
Attendance counts for Justin Cooper, and that’s why he’s the 2025 Racer X Rider of the Year.
Read Now Preview Now

And showing up each weekend and doing well paid off for Cooper, who entered the SMX Playoffs as the #1 seed this year, having the red plates on his 450 for the first time at the first playoff race in September. He finished fifth in the SMX World Championship this year, earning an extra $150,000.

In those 92 Pro Motocross races, Cooper’s average overall finish is 4.6. In terms of overall finishing positions, he has:
-4 wins
-44 podiums
-69 top fives
-86 top tens
-6 total overall finishes outside the top ten (worst is 15th overall)

I asked him about this stat (92 starts in 93 races) at the SMX Media Days. Here is what Cooper said when I asked if he is durability gets overlooked: 

"Yeah, I think so. And, yeah, going back to that to that stat, I missed High Point, yeah, the one year and I had a qualifying crash. And, yeah, I pretty much was ruled out. I didn't really want to race that day. I jacked up my neck, like I got a bar to the neck so that that took...I was pretty scared, actually. So, yeah, going back to that, I feel like I could send it a little bit more. I feel like that's a little bit too good, right? So, it kind of makes me wonder if I'm, you know, leaving anything on the table. But yeah, I just try to be a calculated rider, and smooth and the sport is really gnarly, so just trying to keep everything that I can in my control. Safe riding and not try to ride over my head too much. So, I think I've gotten lucky in my career but also try to put my best foot forward when I when it comes to being safe."

Does this mean we will see a different Justin Cooper in 2026? One that's willing to take more risks? We'll see.

All Justin Cooper's Pro Motocross Results to Date

Justin Cooper

Justin Cooper

Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
3
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 23, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 16, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Motocross 
Ironman 		450August 9, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
6
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 19, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
10
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 12, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 5, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 28, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 14, 2025 Yamaha
4
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 7, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450May 31, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 24, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
Ironman 		450August 24, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
10
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 17, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
6
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 10, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 6, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 29, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 15, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 8, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450June 1, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
6
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 25, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 26, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 19, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 12, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 22, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 15, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 8, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 1, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 10, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250June 3, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 27, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 2 		250September 3, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
6
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 27, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 20, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 13, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 23, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 16, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 9, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 2, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 18, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 11, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250June 4, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 1 		250May 28, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250September 11, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 2 		250September 4, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 28, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 21, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 14, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 24, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 17, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 10, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 3, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 19, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 5, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 1 		250May 29, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250October 10, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250October 3, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
WW Ranch 		250September 26, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250September 19, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
RedBud National II 		250September 7, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
RedBud National I 		250September 4, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 29, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
Loretta Lynn's II 		250August 22, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Motocross 
Loretta Lynn's 		250August 15, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 24, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 17, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 10, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 27, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 20, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 6, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Southwick 		250June 29, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Florida 		250June 22, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 15, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 1, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Pala 		250May 25, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250May 18, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 25, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 18, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 11, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 28, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 21, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 7, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
15
Motocross 
Southwick 		250June 30, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Motocross 
Tennessee 		250June 23, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 16, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 2, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
6
Motocross 
Glen Helen 		250May 26, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250May 19, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 26, 2017 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 19, 2017 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 12, 2017 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Read Now
January 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted