2026 Daytona Supercross Layout Revealed
The following press release is from Daytona International Speedway:
Daytona International Speedway Unveils Course Design for 2026 DAYTONA Supercross
Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael returns to design course for 19th year in a row
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway today unveiled the highly anticipated course layout for the 2026 DAYTONA Supercross, part of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, taking place during the 85th Annual Bike Week at DAYTONA Presented by GEICO.
Five-time DAYTONA Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael has designed yet another grueling course for the 19th consecutive year, with the 2026 layout presenting some different challenges for riders that will result in extreme riding than in years past.
“We’re extremely grateful to have the GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, design the DAYTONA Supercross course for what will be an unforgettable event in 2026,” said Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway President. “It’s always exciting to see Ricky’s creativity be implemented into the course design each year as he has an incredible eye to challenge riders for this event. We can’t wait to welcome back our fans for a legendary night to kick off a full slate of Bike Week activities at the World Center of Racing.”
The 2026 course layout is going to generate nail-biting racing as riders will start by making a right-handed first corner. As the riders head towards pit lane, they’ll encounter a series of smaller jumps going towards Turn 4, the exit of the NASCAR DAYTONA track. Instead of going all the way across the frontstretch like last year, riders will encounter a stadium-style triple jump leading into a back-and-forth section. The iconic tunnel jump returns to the 2026 course design that leads into a split lane section across the start of the course. Fans can expect intense, edge of your seat racing for the dynamic DAYTONA Supercross course in just a few months.
"It's always an honor to design the DAYTONA Supercross track at such a legendary venue for all forms of racing, I'm truly proud to play a small part in it every year,” said Ricky Carmichael. “For this year's layout, I kept several fan-favorite elements while mixing up the layout to create one of the most challenging courses the riders will face all season. The growth of this event in recent years has been incredible. As the only Supercross race in my home state of Florida this season, I can't wait to see the fans come out in force to watch the world's best racers compete for the most coveted trophy on the SX circuit. Winning at Daytona simply means more."
“Looks like a classic Daytona track. My favorite thing about Daytona is how the layout breaks down for the Main Events; it has all the technical aspects that bring the whole evening together,” said Eli Tomac, seven-time DAYTONA Supercross champion. “It always looks good, with high-speed sections, technical rhythm lanes, and those motocross-style segments mixed in. It’s a really nice blend. I am ready for it and always have been.”
Saturday, February 28
Last time these riders took center stage at the World Center of Racing, veteran rider Ken Roczen captured the victory in his 11th attempt for glory at DIS, with Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger rounding out the podium. This served as Roczen’s first career DAYTONA Supercross victory, cementing him in the history books of all the famed winners at the iconic venue.
The 56th annual DAYTONA Supercross takes place on Feb. 28, 2026, with riders attacking Carmichael’s course under the lights at Daytona International Speedway as part of the 85th Annual Bike Week at DAYTONA Presented by GEICO.
Bike Week is a ten-day motorcycle celebration kicking off on Feb. 27, and continuing through March 8, following the intense, high-speed racing of the DAYTONA 200 running from March 5-7 along with DAYTONA Short Track taking place March 5-6.
