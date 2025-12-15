2026 SMX Preview Show Airs Saturday, December 27 at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific on NBC and Peacock

The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship is now under a month away. While we will have to wait until the new year to get the on-track racing started, we will get treated to the hour-long preview show special before the end of 2025!

In last week's SMX broadcast and streaming schedule announcement, the '26 SMX preview show was announced to air on both NBC and Peacock on December 27 at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific. The preview show will also air on race day for the Anaheim 1 Supercross, with a live look-in with the show starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific, again, both on NBC and Peacock. That evening, the racing will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific, starting with the heat races, followed by the LCQs and main events.

Below is the note on the preview show from that press release.

View the full broadcast/streaming information for the 2026 Anaheim 1 Supercross, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener, below.