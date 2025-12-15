2026 SMX Preview Show Airs Saturday, December 27 at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific on NBC and Peacock
The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship is now under a month away. While we will have to wait until the new year to get the on-track racing started, we will get treated to the hour-long preview show special before the end of 2025!
In last week's SMX broadcast and streaming schedule announcement, the '26 SMX preview show was announced to air on both NBC and Peacock on December 27 at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific. The preview show will also air on race day for the Anaheim 1 Supercross, with a live look-in with the show starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific, again, both on NBC and Peacock. That evening, the racing will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific, starting with the heat races, followed by the LCQs and main events.
Below is the note on the preview show from that press release.
A one-hour SMX World Championship preview special airs Saturday, Dec. 27, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by appearances from three-time SMX 450 World Champion Jett Lawrence, two-time SMX 250 World Champion Haiden Deegan, two-time SMX 450 Runner-Up Hunter Lawrence, three-time and defending 450 Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, six-time AMA Champion Eli Tomac, 2023 Supercross 450 Champion and 2024 Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton, as well as Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, and Jorge Prado.
View the full broadcast/streaming information for the 2026 Anaheim 1 Supercross, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener, below.
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 10
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-InLiveJanuary 10 - 4:30 PM
- Anaheim 1 Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
