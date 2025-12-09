2026 SuperMotocross World Championship Broadcast and Streaming Schedule Released

NBC Sports and the SMX LeagueTM announced today the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship broadcast and streaming schedule, including the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. 28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock is the home of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series in 2026, presenting live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats across both Supercross and Pro Motocross spanning all rounds from January to September 2026. The platform will also provide on-demand replays of every race. Qualifiers and heats will be available exclusively on Peacock for every race throughout the season. Additionally, 11 races (live and encore) will be presented on NBC, with select races appearing on NBCSN, a new 24/7 linear network featuring a wide range of marquee sporting events and programming from NBC Sports.

2026 marks the fourth year of the SMX World Championship which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final, with the top racers in the world competing for the sport’s ultimate title in a style of racing that features the best that both indoor stadium Supercross and outdoor Pro Motocross seasons have to offer.

NBC Sports’ 2026 SMX World Championship season opener begins with an encore presentation of the SMX Preview Show, followed by a live look-in at Angel Stadium, at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by the SMX Insider Pre-Race Show from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock with racing at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The outdoor Pro Motocross season of the SMX World Championship begins from Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with an encore presentation the next day at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The SMX World Championship Playoffs will culminate with two playoff rounds (Sept. 12, Sept. 19) and the SMX World Championship Final (Sept. 26), with further programming details to be released at a later date.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025 SMX World Championship Series continued to have a strong presence on streaming, with Peacock delivering over 1.5 billion minutes streamed during the 2025 season, marking yet another year of significant growth in the popularity of the sport. Additionally, unique viewership on Peacock for the 2025 SuperMotocross season had an increase of 6% YOY, further showcasing the passionate audience of the sport that continues to come back week after week.

The 2026 SMX commentary team will consist of Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt as play-by-play, 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and five-time AMA champion James Stewart as analysts, and Will Christien and former veteran racer Jason Thomas as reporters.

Race Day Live will cover all regular and postseason races of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series exclusively on Peacock. Former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo will serve as hosts of the pre-race program while Steven “Lurch” Scott and Haley Shanley join as reporters. Katie Osborne will join Shanley, Christien, and Thomas on a rotating schedule during the Pro Motocross season as reporters.

Additionally, all Spanish-language broadcasts will also be available on Peacock throughout the 2026 season.

A one-hour SMX World Championship preview special airs Saturday, Dec. 27, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by appearances from three-time SMX 450 World Champion Jett Lawrence, two-time SMX 250 World Champion Haiden Deegan, two-time SMX 450 Runner-Up Hunter Lawrence, three-time and defending 450 Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, six-time AMA Champion Eli Tomac, 2023 Supercross 450 Champion and 2024 Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton, as well as Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, and Jorge Prado.

All televised rounds of the SMX World Championship Series on NBC will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

Below is the 2026 SMX World Championship Regular Season broadcast and streaming schedule – Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship: