The following press release is from MX Sports:

2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Area Qualifier and Regional Championship Dates Announced

Over 50 Area Qualifiers and 13 Regional Championships Set

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The road to the 45th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL officially begins now, as MX Sports proudly announces the full 2026 Area Qualifier and Regional Championship schedule.

Aspiring racers from across the world will once again battle for a coveted spot at the world’s most prestigious amateur motocross event, culminating at the legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. From August 3-8, 2026, the sport’s brightest amateur talents will converge on the hallowed ground to chase national titles, continue a historic legacy and write the next chapter in amateur motocross history.

In 2026, the road to Loretta’s will take place in over 35 different states throughout the country. Over 50 Area Qualifiers will take place, where riders must finish in the top positions listed in the supplemental rules depending on their region to move on in the qualifying process. After qualifying through an area, riders will move onto the 13 Regional Championships that run through 8 regions in the United States.

“We are grateful to launch the 2026 Area Qualifier and Regional Championship schedule,” said Tim Cotter, MX Sports Event Director. “The Road to Loretta’s includes stops at America’s premier motocross facilities. These AMA organizers are very excited to host racers and families along their journey to Loretta’s. Through teamwork with the AMA and MX Sports, we feel the schedule provides great geographic coverage throughout America.”

Area Qualifiers remain as the steppingstone in the qualifying process for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship. The Regional Championships then serve as the next step to seed riders into the National Championship. Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race during the National Championship starting on Monday, July 28th through Saturday, August 2nd.

“Once again MX Sports and the AMA have put together an awesome qualifying schedule for the 2026 season,” said AMA Deputy Director of Racing, Mike Burkeen. “I am really looking forward to attending some of the races being held at some of the best tracks in the country!”

The 2026 Area Qualifier and Regional Championship schedule continues to include numerous Pro Motocross tracks that continue to be a crucial part of the Road to Loretta’s. With Area Qualifiers being held at Budds Creek Raceway and High Point Raceway in the Northeast, Thunder Valley MX Park in the South Central and Prairie City MX (Hangtown MX) in the Mid-East and Northwest. Then in late May, Regional Championships will begin with RedBud MX hosting the Mid-East Amateur Regional Championship, The Wick 338 hosting the Amateur Northeast Regional Championship and Hangtown hosting the Mid-West Youth/Amateur Regional Championship. Then, Washougal will host the Northwest Youth/Amateur Regional Championship and Fox Raceway will host a Youth/Amateur Regional Championship in the Southwest Region. These National tracks offer amateur racers a chance to race on the same track as the professionals in the Pro Motocross Championship circuit.