This weekend, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will start at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California. On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show live this weekend on Peacock, starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT. Live coverage of the points-paying motos will start at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the Fox Raceway National also starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT).

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over France this weekend for the round eight MXGP of France. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season be back in action next weekend on the Pennsylvania/West Virginia line for the Mason-Dixon GNCC on May 31 and June 1.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship