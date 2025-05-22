Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Full Schedule
Fox Raceway National and MXGP of France TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

May 22, 2025, 1:00pm

This weekend, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will start at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California. On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show live this weekend on Peacock, starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT. Live coverage of the points-paying motos will start at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the Fox Raceway National also starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT).

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over France this weekend for the round eight MXGP of France. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season be back in action next weekend on the Pennsylvania/West Virginia line for the Mason-Dixon GNCC on May 31 and June 1.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     WMX Round
    Saturday, May 24
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 24 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 24 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 24 - 3:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 24 - 3:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 24 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 24 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of France

    EMX125 and EMX250
    Sunday, May 25
    • MX2 Time practice 
      Live
      May 24 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      May 24 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      May 24 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 24 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 25 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 25 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 25 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 25 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of France MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Note: All Times Local to Pala, California.

2025 Fox Raceway National Weekend Schedule
2025 Fox Raceway National Weekend Schedule Pro Motocross

2025 Souvenir Programs

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing

Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

2025 AMA National Numbers

Fox Raceway National

Fox Raceway National Race Center

Fox Raceway National Injury Report

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250 Provisional Entry List

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Revised: May 21 2025 - 5:35 PM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F
19 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
23 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
25 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
Full Entry List
Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450 Provisional Entry List

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Revised: May 22 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb New Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		New Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton New La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger New Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy New Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fox Raceway at Pala
Track Address: 12799 CA-76, Pala, CA 92059

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT 

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Fox Raceway National..

Track Maps

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fox Raceway National layout.
Fox Raceway National layout. Pro Motocross
2025 Fox Raceway National fan map.
2025 Fox Raceway National fan map. Pro Motocross

2024 Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 481
2Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 412
3Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 405
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 349
5Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 316
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 504
2Hunter Lawrence
Landsborough, Australia Australia 462
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 403
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 371
5Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States 362
Full Standings

2025 Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 400
3Simon Längenfelder Germany 387
2Andrea Adamo Italy 384
4Liam Everts Belgium 323
5Thibault Benistant France 279
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Romain Febvre France 386
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 337
4Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 282
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 261
Full Standings
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now