This weekend, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will start at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California. On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show live this weekend on Peacock, starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT. Live coverage of the points-paying motos will start at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the Fox Raceway National also starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT).
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over France this weekend for the round eight MXGP of France. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season be back in action next weekend on the Pennsylvania/West Virginia line for the Mason-Dixon GNCC on May 31 and June 1.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Fox Raceway (Pala)WMX Round
Saturday, May 24
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of FranceEMX125 and EMX250
Sunday, May 25
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Note: All Times Local to Pala, California.
2025 Souvenir Programs
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
View the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Fox Raceway National
Fox Raceway National Race Center
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|25
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|New
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|New
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|New
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|New
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|New
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Follow
Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Fox Raceway at Pala
Track Address: 12799 CA-76, Pala, CA 92059
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Fox Raceway National..
Track Maps
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 Championship Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|481
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|412
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|405
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|349
|5
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|316
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|504
|2
|
Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|462
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|403
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|371
|5
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|362
2025 Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|400
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|387
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|384
|4
|Liam Everts
|323
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|279
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|386
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|337
|4
|Tim Gajser
|305
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|282
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|261