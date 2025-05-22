Results Archive
Our Annual Racer X Pro Motocross Stickers

May 22, 2025, 2:30pm

Back in 1999, while Racer X Illustrated was still in its infancy, we did a sticker promo with the AMA Pro Motocross Championship where we would give away an event sticker at every round. Back in the day, Pennzoil used to do the same thing, and I still have some of those stickers from the mid-seventies. We wanted to bring back that vibe for every round of Pro Motocross. As for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, stadiums tend to frown upon (and sometimes even fine) people giving stickers away because they oftentimes end up stuck on bleachers and walls.

An underlying theme for Racer X back then was the fun of making road trips to the races—the Racer X shield logo is pretty much an interstate sign—so we decided to make the first decals look like green destination/miles-to-go placards. The hope was that some of the riders and mechanics and industry folks would collect the full set, so we made sure that the AMA officials at tech inspection had a few stacks to give out.

Over the years, we would try to come up with creative ideas that were either about travel—hotel-like signs, warning signs, route signs, detour lights—and other times we would focus on motocross nostalgia and legends and heroes, either with number plates, butt patches, or even pit passes.

A few times, we did trading cards as well, designed by the late Marc Estebrooks, which we were able to hand out at supercross races as well.

Before I left for California and the start of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, I scanned in a bunch of the old ones to share here—how many do you have?

2004 Bonus cards
  • 2000 Binghamton
    2000 Binghamton
  • 2001 Steel City
    2001 Steel City
  • 2005 High Point
    2005 High Point
2007 Steel City
  • 2010 Pala
    2010 Pala
  • 2012 Freestone
    2012 Freestone
  • 2012 RedBud
    2012 RedBud
  • 2015 Hangtown
    2015 Hangtown
  • 2016 Washougal
    2016 Washougal
  • 2018 RedBud
    2018 RedBud
  • 2019 Thunder Valley
    2019 Thunder Valley
  • 2020 RedBud
    2020 RedBud
  • 2021 Fox Raceway
    2021 Fox Raceway
2014_Hangtown
2017 Spring Creek
  • 2022 Unadilla
    2022 Unadilla
  • 2024 High Point
    2024 High Point

And finally, here’s a look at the brand new stickers for this summer, designed by Garrett Holliday (@garrettdesign_) and Vance Coombs (@vancedesign). Look for them at the races this summer; we give them away for free at either the Racer X booth, the Legends & Heroes of Motocross display, and various other spots around each facility.

  • PROMX_STICKER_RD1
    PROMX_STICKER_RD1
  • PROMX_STICKER_RD2
    PROMX_STICKER_RD2
  • PROMX_STICKER_RD3
    PROMX_STICKER_RD3
  • PROMX_STICKER_RD4
    PROMX_STICKER_RD4
  • PROMX_STICKER_RD5
    PROMX_STICKER_RD5
  • PROMX_STICKER_RD6
    PROMX_STICKER_RD6
  • PROMX_STICKER_RD7
    PROMX_STICKER_RD7
  • PROMX_STICKER_RD8
    PROMX_STICKER_RD8
  • PROMX_STICKER_RD9
    PROMX_STICKER_RD9
  • PROMX_STICKER_RD10
    PROMX_STICKER_RD10
  • PROMX_STICKER_RD11
    PROMX_STICKER_RD11
