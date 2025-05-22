Back in 1999, while Racer X Illustrated was still in its infancy, we did a sticker promo with the AMA Pro Motocross Championship where we would give away an event sticker at every round. Back in the day, Pennzoil used to do the same thing, and I still have some of those stickers from the mid-seventies. We wanted to bring back that vibe for every round of Pro Motocross. As for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, stadiums tend to frown upon (and sometimes even fine) people giving stickers away because they oftentimes end up stuck on bleachers and walls.
An underlying theme for Racer X back then was the fun of making road trips to the races—the Racer X shield logo is pretty much an interstate sign—so we decided to make the first decals look like green destination/miles-to-go placards. The hope was that some of the riders and mechanics and industry folks would collect the full set, so we made sure that the AMA officials at tech inspection had a few stacks to give out.
Over the years, we would try to come up with creative ideas that were either about travel—hotel-like signs, warning signs, route signs, detour lights—and other times we would focus on motocross nostalgia and legends and heroes, either with number plates, butt patches, or even pit passes.
A few times, we did trading cards as well, designed by the late Marc Estebrooks, which we were able to hand out at supercross races as well.
Before I left for California and the start of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, I scanned in a bunch of the old ones to share here—how many do you have?
And finally, here’s a look at the brand new stickers for this summer, designed by Garrett Holliday (@garrettdesign_) and Vance Coombs (@vancedesign). Look for them at the races this summer; we give them away for free at either the Racer X booth, the Legends & Heroes of Motocross display, and various other spots around each facility.