The opening round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.

450

Jason Anderson - Illness | In

Anderson missed the last leg of Monster Energy AMA Supercross with an undisclosed health issue but will return for the opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Justin Barcia - Knee | In

Barcia sat the last several rounds of supercross out with a knee injury. He will return this weekend.

Derek Drake – Illness | In

Drake missed supercross due to Lyme Disease but plans on lining up at Fox Raceway.