Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Full Schedule
Anderson, Barcia, Lawrences, Prado, and Tomac All Back for Pro Motocross

Anderson, Barcia, Lawrences, Prado, and Tomac All Back for Pro Motocross

May 22, 2025, 10:00am

The opening round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.

450

Jason Anderson - Illness | In

Anderson missed the last leg of Monster Energy AMA Supercross with an undisclosed health issue but will return for the opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. 

Justin Barcia - Knee | In

Barcia sat the last several rounds of supercross out with a knee injury. He will return this weekend.

Derek Drake – Illness | In

Drake missed supercross due to Lyme Disease but plans on lining up at Fox Raceway.

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     WMX Round
    Saturday, May 24
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 24 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 24 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 24 - 3:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 24 - 3:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 24 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 24 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

Dylan Ferrandis – Leg | Out

Ferrandis will miss a majority of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a stress fracture in his leg, which he was dealing with during supercross

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | In

Lawrence missed a big chunk of supercross with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He’s ready to go for Fox Raceway. 

Jett Lawrence – ACL | In

Lawrence tore his ACL early during supercross but will return to racing this weekend.

Mitchell Oldenburg - Pelvis | Out

Oldenburg was only scheduled to race three rounds of Pro Motocross this year, but he will miss the entire season due to a pelvis injury sustained in Salt Lake City.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | In

Prado will line up for Pro Motocross at Fox Raceway after injuring his shoulder during supercross.

Eli Tomac – Leg | In

Tomac broke his fibula during supercross, but he’ll be back this weekend.

Anderson and Barcia return this weekend.
Anderson and Barcia return this weekend. Align Media

250

Max Anstie – Leg | Out

Anstie broke his leg in Birmingham and is dealing with an especially difficult recovery. We don’t know when he’ll return, but we know he’ll miss the first couple rounds.

Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out

Bennick had a big concussion in Philadelphia and will miss the “first couple rounds” of Pro Motocross.

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

Brown fractured his T5 vertebra in Tampa. We do not have a timeline on his return currently.

Casey Cochran – Leg | In

Cochran will return to racing this weekend after injuring his leg in November.

Recommended Reading

MX Preview Show: Episode 2, 250 Class Wed May 24 MX Preview Show: Episode 2, 250 Class MX Preview Show: Episode 1, 450 Class Mon May 22 MX Preview Show: Episode 1, 450 Class

Cole Davies - Arm, Nose | Out

At the final round of supercross, Jordon Smith accidentally landed on Davies in qualifying and the rookie suffered a broken right arm and a broken nose. We currently don't have a timetable on his return.

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | In

DiFrancesco will return to racing this weekend following a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and internal abdominal damage sustained while practicing for supercross ahead of round three in January.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry tore his Achilles tendon at A1. He’s shooting for a return at RedBud.

Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | In

Kitchen sustained a broken collarbone and multiple fractures in his back at Daytona. He’s in for Fox Raceway.

Ty Masterpool – Fingers | In

Masterpool will return to racing this weekend after breaking some fingers earlier this year.

Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out

McAdoo is recovering from a torn ACL. We do not have a timetable for his return.

Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out

Mumford injured his ankle in Birmingham. He told us it’s doing well, but he’s not ready to line up quite yet.

Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out

Reynolds broke his leg during supercross while practicing. He’s expected to return at Southwick.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | In

Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego and didn’t race any more supercross in 2025. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.

Nick Romano – Knee | In

Romano missed a portion of supercross with a knee injury but will return to racing at Fox Raceway.

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out

Swoll tore his Achilles before A1 and is expected back for High Point.

Cole Davies
Cole Davies Align Media
Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now