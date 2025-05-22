The opening round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.
450
Jason Anderson - Illness | In
Anderson missed the last leg of Monster Energy AMA Supercross with an undisclosed health issue but will return for the opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Justin Barcia - Knee | In
Barcia sat the last several rounds of supercross out with a knee injury. He will return this weekend.
Derek Drake – Illness | In
Drake missed supercross due to Lyme Disease but plans on lining up at Fox Raceway.
- Motocross
Fox Raceway (Pala)WMX Round
Saturday, May 24
Dylan Ferrandis – Leg | Out
Ferrandis will miss a majority of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a stress fracture in his leg, which he was dealing with during supercross.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | In
Lawrence missed a big chunk of supercross with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He’s ready to go for Fox Raceway.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | In
Lawrence tore his ACL early during supercross but will return to racing this weekend.
Mitchell Oldenburg - Pelvis | Out
Oldenburg was only scheduled to race three rounds of Pro Motocross this year, but he will miss the entire season due to a pelvis injury sustained in Salt Lake City.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | In
Prado will line up for Pro Motocross at Fox Raceway after injuring his shoulder during supercross.
Eli Tomac – Leg | In
Tomac broke his fibula during supercross, but he’ll be back this weekend.
250
Max Anstie – Leg | Out
Anstie broke his leg in Birmingham and is dealing with an especially difficult recovery. We don’t know when he’ll return, but we know he’ll miss the first couple rounds.
Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out
Bennick had a big concussion in Philadelphia and will miss the “first couple rounds” of Pro Motocross.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown fractured his T5 vertebra in Tampa. We do not have a timeline on his return currently.
Casey Cochran – Leg | In
Cochran will return to racing this weekend after injuring his leg in November.
Cole Davies - Arm, Nose | Out
At the final round of supercross, Jordon Smith accidentally landed on Davies in qualifying and the rookie suffered a broken right arm and a broken nose. We currently don't have a timetable on his return.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | In
DiFrancesco will return to racing this weekend following a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and internal abdominal damage sustained while practicing for supercross ahead of round three in January.
Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out
Ferry tore his Achilles tendon at A1. He’s shooting for a return at RedBud.
Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | In
Kitchen sustained a broken collarbone and multiple fractures in his back at Daytona. He’s in for Fox Raceway.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers | In
Masterpool will return to racing this weekend after breaking some fingers earlier this year.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo is recovering from a torn ACL. We do not have a timetable for his return.
Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out
Mumford injured his ankle in Birmingham. He told us it’s doing well, but he’s not ready to line up quite yet.
Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out
Reynolds broke his leg during supercross while practicing. He’s expected to return at Southwick.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | In
Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego and didn’t race any more supercross in 2025. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.
Nick Romano – Knee | In
Romano missed a portion of supercross with a knee injury but will return to racing at Fox Raceway.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll tore his Achilles before A1 and is expected back for High Point.