Who’s Hot

Chance Hymas has been working on his motocross skills for two months now. He circled this series before the 250SX East even kicked off. If he doesn’t come in overprepared, I’m not sure what else he could do.

Haiden Deegan is the defending champ, won that elusive 250 SX title, and I believe feels that he is the alpha male in this class. He truly fears no one in this series and will likely ride in a way that reflects it.

Levi Kitchen has been silently preparing for this series for a while now. He hasn’t had to interrupt his prep with SX practice and hasn’t had to travel every weekend. The work has been put in. The question remains, though, if that’s enough to beat Deegs for 11 rounds.

Seth Hammaker is riding the best he ever has in his career. I believe he is going to bring that “next level” outside. Does that mean he’s winning races or simply a podium guy every week? Hard to say but he will be better than we have seen and momentum is on his side.

Chase Sexton is the most prepared of the 450 contenders. His base fitness is beyond reproach and gives him an edge over the others. He’s had to balance MX prep versus staying SX sharp but I don’t expect a long adjustment period. He needs to assert himself early and often in this series.

Who’s Not

Cooper Webb is riding high after his third SX title but I think this MX series is going to prove difficult. He’s still fighting a thumb injury and MX simply doesn’t come as easy to him in this 450 field. I don’t expect a brilliant summer for Webb but I do think he will have it figured out by the time September arrives.

Jason Anderson’s exit from the SX series is still a mystery. He’s been riding for a few weeks now but is that break going to show up on Saturdays? I don’t expect to see him on green for 2026 so if things start slow and you told me he once again departed this championship, I wouldn’t be taken aback in surprise.