Adamo (MX2) and Lucas Coenen (MXGP) Take Wins at MXGP of Portugal Mudder

MXGP

After his best result of the season in yesterday’s Qualifying Race, Calvin Vlaanderen set the fastest time in the Warm-Up session for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, ahead of Febvre and Calvin’s teammate Maxime Renaux.

With a similar game plan to his race on Saturday, however, Coenen went elbow-to-elbow with Febvre to claim his third Fox Holeshot Award of the season, while Fernandez also looked in contention for the early laps, although Renaux hit the floor as he exited turn two from what was looking like fifth position, allowing Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team pilot Mattia Guadagnini through into that spot.

Although Glenn Coldenhoff was left at the start gate initially, his Fantic Factory Racing teammate Brian Bogers was loving the tricky conditions and passed Guadagnini, then went around the outside of Fernandez to take third through the wave section at the far end of the track. Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP rider Pauls Jonass moved up to fifth past Guadagnini.

Vlaanderen had pace, and was making moves, including two passes in two corners on the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team’s Jeremy Seewer, then banged-up Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jeffrey Herlings. Herlings had an up and down race to end up in tenth behind Guadagnini, who was also battling the pain from his early season injuries. They both fell prey to a charging Coldenhoff who rose to eighth in the closing laps behind a strong ride from Team Motul Honda Motoblouz SR pilot Kevin Horgmo.

Bogers looked strong until the halfway point, when he twisted awkwardly up a hill and let the bike go from underneath him, visibly wincing with pain from his shoulder. It looked like he would retire as he held his arm limply, but then suddenly re-joined the race to finish 18th at the flag. His Fantic Factory Racing teammate Andrea Bonacorsi fought into the top five as Vlaanderen made a succession of mistakes in the deep mud that dropped him to 12th, but one of the best performances of the race came from Renaux, who fought from the very back of the pack to pinch fifth from Bonacorsi on the very last lap!

While Fernandez and Jonass rode lonely races to third and fourth, Febvre repeatedly attacked Coenen for the lead, but the rookie proved equal to the challenge to take the win by just over six seconds. A frustrated Febvre nonetheless moved ahead in the Championship by just three points from the absent Gajser.

The start of race two was almost a carbon copy as Coenen moved to the top of the season’s Fox Holeshot Award standings with his fourth of the year, millimetres ahead of Febvre, as Fernandez fought past Vlaanderen to take third place on the downhill towards turn three.

In slightly drier conditions that made the lap times a few seconds faster than race one, Renaux slipped out of fifth on the first full lap to allow Bonacorsi into that spot ahead of his teammate Coldenhoff. The drying circuit made the going quite thick and one-line, and while Herlings made a good move to pass Coldenhoff for sixth on lap ten, he fell back down a position with a small crash on the following lap! This would leave “The Bullet” ninth in the GP.

Very few were making progress, and as Horgmo veered off the side of a jump to avoid a sideways Renaux, he sunk his Honda into some off-track mud that left him unable to finish! That advanced Guadagnini to tenth, where he would finish overall, as Renaux only got back to ninth to leave him seventh overall ahead of his teammate Vlaanderen, who rode well for fourth in race two.

Jonass claimed fifth overall with eight in race two, losing fourth to Bonacorsi on the second race tie-break.

Fernandez fought to keep the leading pair in view, but ultimately finished third for his first podium result since Maggiora in September 2023! Meanwhile, Febvre threw everything at Coenen, who survived a few scary moments in the tricky conditions, but finally it was Febvre who made the biggest mistake with a near-crash that left him resigned to another second place!

The 12th GP win of Lucas Coenen’s career, and second on the bounce, puts him 43 points behind new leader Febvre in the Championship, and just 18 away from overtaking Gajser’s total. It’s unclear when the Slovenian will be back, and how close to the top pace he will be, but for sure the teenage Belgian will be a real challenger in the races to come. The red plate will be attached to Febvre’s Kawasaki however, for the first time since the end of 2021, when they line up at Lugo next weekend!