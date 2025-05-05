Cooper discussed what led to the cross jump and gave a bit of an apology admitting, “Like he (Sexton) said, Malcolm had the holeshot. Everyone is going left to get their line. He kind of went left on me, I went left, and that put us all at risk for sure. It’s unfortunate because I do not want to do that. I hate getting cross jumped, I think it is bullshit. Obviously, it’s not intentional by any means, and we are trying to make such quick work early, and it was a section that I would clip and get cattywampus all day. I think all of us besides Chase were really struggling with that jump in general. I didn’t mean to [do it], and I get it in the moment, hopefully he knows I would never do that on purpose.”

With one round to go and nine points to gain, Sexton is going to need a small miracle or get aggressive, to win his second championship next weekend in Salt Lake City. Despite everything at stake next weekend, Chase denied any temptations to force the issue next weekend.

“I mean, it is for a championship, but I’m not going to do anything dumb. Even tonight, that’s aggressive for my standards, on my part. I have cross jumped Coop a few times, so it’s not like I haven’t done it. I was just fired up; we all get emotional in the moment. I’m not a dirty rider. I just try to do what I can and see what happens behind me. That’s my goal. That is about as aggressive as it gets for me.”

For Webb, this is the closest points lead he has had to protect coming into a 450SX finale. He talked about how this compares to final round in his previous championship seasons. “It is more of a head-on battle.,” Coop explained. “In 2021 Kenny and I really went at it, the last two [titles] though, I had a bit of a breather. I went into the last round with like a twenty-point lead both years. Nowhere near that this year and it has been a dogfight, and every weekend is different, right? It has been good though, it’s what you live for. I feel like I have just been very consistent this year. I think I am riding the best I ever have, even compared to those championship years.”