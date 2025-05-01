Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Tim Gajser (Shoulder) Out for This Weekend's MXGP of Portugal

May 1, 2025, 8:45pm
The plot thickens in MXGP as World Championship points leader Tim Gajser will not be able to race in this weekend's MXGP of Portugal after dislocating his shoulder in the previous round of the series in Switzerland.

Wrote Gajser today on social media:

Unfortunately, I have some bad news 😔
I won’t be coming to Portugal. I was 100% sure I’d be able to ride, but when I tried riding the bike yesterday, we realized it’s still too soon.
Of course, I am extremely disappointed to be missing any racing and now we will see what we can do in the coming days to figure out our next move. I’d like to say a big thanks for all the messages of support I have received and I hope to see you at the races soon.

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
2Romain Febvre France 278
3Lucas Coenen Belgium 227
4Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 224
7Maxime Renaux France 188
Full Standings

Gajser still holds a large series lead over second-ranked Romain Febvre, but points are up for grabs in both Saturday's Ram Qualifying race and Sunday's GP. Plus, third-ranked Lucas Coenen (a rookie in the MXGP class) is coming off his first MXGP win with 1-1 scores at the previous round.

MXGP races again next weekend, May 11th, in Spain.

