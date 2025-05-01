Tim Gajser (Shoulder) Out for This Weekend's MXGP of Portugal

Gajser still holds a large series lead over second-ranked Romain Febvre, but points are up for grabs in both Saturday's Ram Qualifying race and Sunday's GP. Plus, third-ranked Lucas Coenen (a rookie in the MXGP class) is coming off his first MXGP win with 1-1 scores at the previous round.

MXGP races again next weekend, May 11th, in Spain.