Tim Gajser (Shoulder) Out for This Weekend's MXGP of Portugal
The plot thickens in MXGP as World Championship points leader Tim Gajser will not be able to race in this weekend's MXGP of Portugal after dislocating his shoulder in the previous round of the series in Switzerland.
Wrote Gajser today on social media:
Unfortunately, I have some bad news 😔
I won’t be coming to Portugal. I was 100% sure I’d be able to ride, but when I tried riding the bike yesterday, we realized it’s still too soon.
Of course, I am extremely disappointed to be missing any racing and now we will see what we can do in the coming days to figure out our next move. I’d like to say a big thanks for all the messages of support I have received and I hope to see you at the races soon.
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|305
|2
|Romain Febvre
|278
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|227
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|224
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|188
Gajser still holds a large series lead over second-ranked Romain Febvre, but points are up for grabs in both Saturday's Ram Qualifying race and Sunday's GP. Plus, third-ranked Lucas Coenen (a rookie in the MXGP class) is coming off his first MXGP win with 1-1 scores at the previous round.
MXGP races again next weekend, May 11th, in Spain.