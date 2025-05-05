A chaotic first half of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series, presented by Specialized, added a new chapter at Kenda Tires Powerline Park GNCC on Sunday, as Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor emerged with his second win of the season—but he’s also finished out of the top ten overall three times in six races this year and still faces a huge points deficit.

“Yeah it was good, starting with a holeshot in these conditions is big,” said Baylor of a track overcome by mud. “I haven’t had a holeshot since 2021, so it’s been a minute. I had to do something [waved to the crowd]. I didn’t know what to do being in that position, being out front like that. To be honest, I was really pissed off after the last race. I feel like this should be back-to-back wins right now. I feel like I should have won that but I didn’t. Yeah, looking at the points this year, it’s really frustrating. So today, I lined up, I was I was like, 'We’re going [there] to win.' We’re out of the points and we just have to click off wins. We’re gonna send it. That was as hard as I could go all day long. I made a few mistakes today, I had a crash you guys probably caught on the drone at the 10 mile marker. Had one at the end of lap two over here, ruined my gloves, tweaked the front end. Part of it. Luckily we had the bike setup for mud, pulled the covers on the grips and we were able to get back after it. I couldn’t do it without my whole team. Having fun and winning races.”

Flatrock Motorclub GasGas Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn was second overall and battled Baylor all day.

“Yeah man the track ended up being way racier than I thought it would be,” said Ashburn. “Stu got out front quick and I knew I needed to make some passes on the first lap. I made my way into second and just felt really flowy. I was putting stuff together good and caught up to him. He crashed and I took the lead, then I crashed and he took the lead. It was just kind of that yo-yo effect. Went on a charge the last lap, and man I probably tried to make it work five or six times. We were just rubbing and battling. It was a great race, hats off to him. Glad to be back on the podium to rebound, I was happy with the bike and team today.”

Watch the highlights below.