Morning Report
The first and only weekend off in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross has come and gone, and just like that, we are back! For just the second time in consecutive years, Protective Stadium in Alabama will host the Birmingham Supercross. Last year’s 250SX East Division main event winner, Tom Vialle, enters today back in the 250SX East points lead. Unfortunately, last year’s 450SX main event winner Jett Lawrence continues to be on the sidelines with an injury to his right knee. However, unlike last year, we should be set for good weather today—sun with a high in the mid 70s.
As mentioned, Vialle comes in with the 250SX East Division points lead, as he enters with a one-point advantage over Max Anstie. Anstie won the opening round, finished second at the Detroit SX after the late-race red flag restart, and then finished sixth and seventh at the Daytona and Indianapolis SX rounds. Anstie told our Tom Journet on Friday that a press day crash at Daytona left him toughing out the previous two rounds, but he is ready for the gate drops today. The big winner at the Indianapolis Supercross 250SX East/West Showdown, Seth Hammaker enters today third in the standings, 11 points behind Vialle. Daytona SX winner RJ Hampshire sits fourth (12 points down) and Nate Thrasher (26 points down) round out the top five. Thrasher was dealing with a broken finger he suffered ahead of the second race, and told Journet the weekend off helped him help up some after surgery before Daytona. Four different winners in the first four rounds—Anstie, Levi Kitchen (out for the immediate future after getting banged up in a Daytona crash), Hampshire, and Hammaker—and just when this championship could not get any more exciting, we have our first Triple Crown for this championship! Good luck on guessing tonight’s overall winner.
In the 450SX Class, Cooper Webb enters today’s tenth round—and third and final Triple Crown—with a 15-point lead on Chase Sexton. Webb is the second-most winningest rider in the Triple Crown format since its inception prior to the 2018 season as he sits only behind Eli Tomac in terms of both individual race wins (nine for Webb after Tomac’s leading 18 race wins) AND overall wins (five for Webb behind Tomac’s leading eight overall wins). While Webb seems to flourish when it is crunch time, there is still a lot of racing to go here. Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen, and crew are looking to stop Webb’s roll before the Webb Wagon gets going at full speed ahead. Throw in Justin Cooper, Malcolm Stewart, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Justin Hill, Aaron Plessinger, and more, and we should be set for another day of action-packed gate drops.
Oh, and we have our third SMX Next - Supercross (formerly named SX Futures) qualifying race today. Landen Gordon has scored the first two wins (the Daytona round looked to be Alex Fedortsov's win until he suffered a flat tire and DNF) but there are no championship points in this program, everyone is just qualifying for the winner-take-all National Championship race in Pittsburgh in April. These riders are the future of the sport—get to know their names now. If you missed our SMX Next preview video and entry list, make sure to check it out: SMX Next – Supercross Preview for Birmingham.
