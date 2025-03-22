First Look: Birmingham Press Day
March 22, 2025, 8:25am
Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Seth Hammaker, Max Vohland, Justin Cooper, Daxton Bennick, Max Anstie, Christian Craig and more answer questions on press day, plus raw riding footage. Presented by 6D Helmets. Film/Edit: Tom Journet 6D Helmets Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.