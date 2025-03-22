Results Archive
2025 FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup Day 1 Update After First Moto

March 22, 2025, 4:00pm

The FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup is taking place this weekend in Australia, in conjunction with the 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship opener. The first race of the three-moto has already taken place. Queensland’s Charli Cannon took the moto win over USA’s Lachlan Turner as the two teams battled back and forth in top five. Taylah McCutcheon (Queensland), Jordan Jarvis (USA), and Mikayla Nielsen (USA) rounded out the top five. Team USA caption Kyleigh Stallings scored sixth and the fifth U.S. rider, Jamie Astudillo, claimed ninth, putting all five Team USA members in the top ten. Team USA is officially in the lead after the first moto.

First moto results.
The second and third motos will be Sunday morning in Australia—Saturday night here in the United States. Then, the race finishes from all the teams will be compiled and the lowest combined score will win the event.

Check out some images from the event so far, courtesy of Aussie Steve Hall.

Related: How to watch the race this weekend.

  • Astudillo, Stalling, and Christina Denney.
    Astudillo, Stalling, and Christina Denney. Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Picking/packing gates.
    Picking/packing gates. Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Gates drop!
    Gates drop! Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Lachlan Turner (USA)
    Lachlan Turner (USA) Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Lachlan Turner (USA)
    Lachlan Turner (USA) Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Jordan Jarvis (USA)
    Jordan Jarvis (USA) Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Lachlan Turner (USA)
    Lachlan Turner (USA) Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Lachlan Turner (USA)
    Lachlan Turner (USA) Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Charli Cannon (Queensland)
    Charli Cannon (Queensland) Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Lachlan Turner (USA)
    Lachlan Turner (USA) Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Kyleigh Stalling (USA)
    Kyleigh Stalling (USA) Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Kyleigh Stalling (USA)
    Kyleigh Stalling (USA) Courtesy of Steve Hall
  • Lachlan Turner (USA)
    Lachlan Turner (USA) Courtesy of Steve Hall
