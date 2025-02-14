Results Archive
Detroit Supercross and Big Buck GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

Detroit Supercross and Big Buck GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

February 14, 2025, 8:00am

On Saturday, riders will race the sixth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round six of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Detroit, Michigan. This is also the second round of the 250SX East Championship. Check out how to watch the Detroit Supercross. Note: this is a day race, with a much earlier schedule.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern/6:30 a.m. Pacific.

The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

There will be an encore presentation on Sunday on NBC at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Detroit also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

Also, the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will begin this weekend with the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. 

The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Detroit

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 15
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 15 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 15 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 15 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 15 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show (Sunday Encore)
      February 16 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Detroit Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Big Buck GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Note: All Times Local to Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit SX schedule.
Detroit SX schedule. SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Friday, February 14, 2025

  • 9:00amGates Open
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pmATV & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 12:00amGates Close

Saturday, February 15, 2025

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 8:30am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:15am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:00amAmateur ATV Registration
  • 10:00amAmateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05amPro ATV Registration
  • 12:00am – 7:00pmBike Registration - all classes
  • 1:00pm – 3:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 1:05pm – 3:45pmYouth Bike Registration
  • 4:00pmYouth Bike Race
  • 6:00pmePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Main Starting Line
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00amGates Close

Sunday, February 16, 2025

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00amBike Registration - All Classes
  • 8:00amAmateur Bike Race #1 (90 min. event)
  • 10:00amAmateur Bike Race #2
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)

2025 Souvenir Programs

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

2025 AMA National Numbers

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Detroit Supercross

Detroit Supercross Race Center

Detroit Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

February 15, 2025
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Revised: February 14 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
31 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
34 Daxton Bennick
Daxton Bennick 		New Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Detroit - 450SX Provisional Entry List

February 15, 2025
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Revised: February 14 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		New Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ250
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing

Big Buck GNCC

Big Buck GNCC Race Center

Monster Energy Racer X 2025 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Ford Field
2000 Brush St
Detroit, MI 48226

Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT 

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union SC  29335

Directions to Big Buck Farm

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Detroit Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Get tickets to GNCC..

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  Detroit Supercross track map.
    Detroit Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE
  Detroit Supercross track map.
    Detroit Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE
  Detroit Supercross track map.
    Detroit Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE
  Detroit Supercross track map.
    Detroit Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE
  Detroit Supercross track map.
    Detroit Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

2025 Big Buck GNCC layout.
2025 Big Buck GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

Track Map Video

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE

2025 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 87
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 85
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 84
4Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 72
5Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 68
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 101
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 96
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 84
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 83
5Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 80
Full Standings

2024 Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 271
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 229
3Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 224
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 210
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 168
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 344
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 298
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 231
4Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 173
5Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 168
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 335
2Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 332
3Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 183
4Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 171
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 163
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 335
2Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 332
3Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 183
4Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 171
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 163
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 275
2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 264
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 234
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 189
6Prestin I Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 159
Full Standings
