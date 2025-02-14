On Saturday, riders will race the sixth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round six of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Detroit, Michigan. This is also the second round of the 250SX East Championship. Check out how to watch the Detroit Supercross. Note: this is a day race, with a much earlier schedule.
The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern/6:30 a.m. Pacific.
The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.
There will be an encore presentation on Sunday on NBC at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Detroit also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).
Also, the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will begin this weekend with the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina.
The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
DetroitKTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 15
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
- GNCC
Big BuckMODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Saturday, February 15
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Note: All Times Local to Detroit, Michigan.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Friday, February 14, 2025
- 9:00amGates Open
- 2:00pm – 7:00pmATV & Bike Registration - all classes
- 12:00amGates Close
Saturday, February 15, 2025
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 8:30am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:15am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 9:00amAmateur ATV Registration
- 10:00amAmateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05amPro ATV Registration
- 12:00am – 7:00pmBike Registration - all classes
- 1:00pm – 3:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 1:05pm – 3:45pmYouth Bike Registration
- 4:00pmYouth Bike Race
- 6:00pmePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Main Starting Line
- 7:00pm – 7:45pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00amGates Close
Sunday, February 16, 2025
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00amBike Registration - All Classes
- 8:00amAmateur Bike Race #1 (90 min. event)
- 10:00amAmateur Bike Race #2
- 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)
2025 Souvenir Programs
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Detroit Supercross
Detroit Supercross Race Center
Detroit - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListFebruary 15, 2025
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|31
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|34
|
Daxton Bennick
|New
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
Detroit - 450SX Provisional Entry ListFebruary 15, 2025
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|New
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ250
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
General
Big Buck GNCC
Monster Energy Racer X 2025 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Follow
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Ford Field
2000 Brush St
Detroit, MI 48226
Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union SC 29335
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Detroit Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Track Map Video
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE
2025 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|87
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|84
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|72
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|68
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|101
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|96
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|84
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|83
|5
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|80
2024 Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|271
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|229
|3
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|224
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|210
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|168
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|344
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|298
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|231
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|173
|5
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|168
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|335
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|332
|3
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|183
|4
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|171
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|163
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|275
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|264
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|234
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|189
|6
|Prestin I Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|159