Arenacross
Reno 3
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Arenacross
Reno 4
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Seth Hammaker: "At the End of My Career With Whatever Happens, I Don't Want to Have Any Regrets"

February 13, 2025, 7:20pm

After the opening 250SX East Round in Tampa, Seth Hammaker jumped on a call to talk about his fourth-place finish, his move to Florida in the offseason, filling the underdog role at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki as well as how he feels Detroit will shape up this weekend. 

Edit/interview: Rob Filebark
Primary Footage: Tom Journet
Additional footage: Casey Davis
Photos: Align Media

Supercross

Tampa - 250SX East Main Event

February 8, 2025
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Max Anstie Max Anstie 25:13.772 55.335 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
2 Daxton Bennick
Daxton Bennick 		25:17.098 3.326 55.734 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 25:20.202 3.105 55.693 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 25:22.242 2.040 55.915 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 25:24.830 2.589 56.227 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
