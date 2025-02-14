Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Full Schedule

2025 Detroit SX Preview Show - Injury Updates, Track Preview, and More Storylines

February 14, 2025, 10:45am

Jason Weigandt previews round six of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, via an injury report with updates to Eli Tomac, Cade Clason, Hunter Lawrence, Tristan Lane, Daxton Bennick, Pierce Brown, and more.

Plus, Jason Thomas gives us a preview of the Detroit SX track layout. Note this race is a day race: the Race Day Live broadcast starts at 9:30 a.m. Eastern and the night show/heat races start at 3 p.m. Eastern, both live on Peacock.

Host: Jason Weigandt
Edit: Tom Journet

  • Supercross

    Detroit

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 15
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 15 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 15 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show (Sunday Encore)
      February 16 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Detroit Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
