GoPro: Max Anstie Preparing for Star Racing Debut This Weekend

Video: GoPro Motorsports

Onboard with Max Anstie at the Georgia Practice Facility as he gets ready for his Star Racing Yamaha debut at the Southwick National.

The 31-year-old will make his debut return to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team this weekend at the June 29 Southwick National. Tune into the Southwick National via the TV streaming/broadcast schedule below.